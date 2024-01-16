What did John Honore do? New Orleans teen sentenced to life in prison over Linda Frickey's brutal carjacking death

On November 27, 2023, after a seven-hour-long trial, John Honore was found guilty by a jury in the killing of 73-year-old Linda Frickey on March 21, 2022. He was convicted of carjacking and dragging her to death.

On January 12, 2024, 18-year-old John Honore was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. As he was 17 (a juvenile) at the time of the slaying, the life sentence has a chance at parole after 25 years. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court prohibited the execution of minors, which prevented him from receiving the death penalty.

The New York Post reported that there were three other individuals involved in the carjacking who took a plea deal in November last year.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic descriptions of bodily harm that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

John Honore's carjacking tore the victim's arm and clothes

WWL-TV reported that on March 21, 2022, at about 1:30 pm, Linda Frickey was leaving a nearby business when four individuals took her car near the intersection of North Scott and Bienville in Mid-City. She got stuck in the car as it drove off, dragging her body for a while before getting dislodged from the vehicle.

NOLA.com reported that, as per prosecutors, all four teenagers had their own part in the carjacking, with John Honore being the lead aggressor and getaway driver. He reportedly pepper sprayed, punched, and then stomped the victim on her face when she fell to the pavement.

An eyewitness told WWL-TV:

"The lady was trying to put something in her vehicle, the guy jumped in and kicked her out and she got caught in the wheel well. I heard screaming, like, 'you're about to die screaming.'"

According to the report by NOLA.com, Linda was stuck in the seatbelt as John continued driving. She was dragged until her arm was torn off by a utility pole, and her clothes were stripped off her body. She suffered several injuries, including a torn aorta, head bleeding, fractured ribs, vertebrae, and collarbone.

WWL-TV reported that New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said:

"Her arm was severed from her body."

Linda Frickey succumbed to her injuries and passed away in the middle of the road.

The New York Post reported that following John's sentencing, Linda's sister Jinnylynn Griffin celebrated with her family as she was thankful that justice was served. Jinnylynn said,

"We got justice, We felt we did justice for Linda."

According to the report by The New York Post, during a statement from the witness stand, Linda Frickey’s sister-in-law mentioned John Honore's possibility of parole but hoped that he would remain in prison.

John Honore attempted to deliver an apology letter to the Frickey family

WWL-TV reported that John Honore wrote an apology letter to Linda Frickey’s family in which he referred to the carjacking as the "biggest mistake of my life." The handwritten letter read:

"I am John and I am so sorry and I apologize for you having to go through what you are going through. No persons [sic] family should have to go through that type of hurt. I made the biggest mistake of my life that day. I think about what you, and the family may be goin through everyday."

According to the report by WWL-TV, the letter continued:

"I have wanted to write you all a letter for a long time but I didn’t know what to say, and I still don’t know what to say. I just want you to know sincerely that I am sorry, and I know words may change how you feel but I want you to know that I’m aware of how serious this is and I am trying as I think I am doing the right thing."

WDSU reported that, according to his attorney, John Honore tried to deliver the letter to the Frickey family. However, they would not accept it.

The New York Post reported that the other accused, which include 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis, were charged with attempted manslaughter, to which they all pleaded guilty.

Each of them was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and will remain in prison for at least 15 years.