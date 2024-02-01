What did Kevin Kangethe do? Suspect arrested months after nurse's mutilated body found in Massachusetts airport garage

Kevin Kangethe, prime suspect in the murder of his girlfriend was arrested by authorities in Kenya, the Massachusetts police announced on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Kangethe had allegedly killed his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu and fled to Kenya. Mbitu was found dead in a parked car at Logan Airport on November 1, 2023.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of a murder. Discretion is advised.

Kevin Kangethe was taken into custody at a nightclub in Nairobi following a tipoff. The extradition process to bring the 40-year-old to the US has commenced, as confirmed by David Procopio, director of media relations for the State Police per FOX.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin stated that Kangethe will be extradited, leveraging the extradition treaty between the United States and Kenya.

Kevin Kangethe has been arrested and is awaiting extradition

Kevin Kangethe was arrested at a nightclub in Nairobi following an international effort. This involved a collaboration between the Massachusetts State Police, the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, Interpol, and Kenyan authorities. The spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, described the arrest as, Dave Procopio, "a joint effort that reached across oceans and continents".

An arrest warrant detailed that Kevin Kangethe obtained airline tickets for Kenya the day before Mbitu's body was discovered. Surveillance footage captured his departure from the Central Parking Garage moments after his SUV was seen entering. According to NBC, Kangethe was observed entering the Logan Airport terminal area and checking into a flight.

Kenyan authorities arrested Kevin Kangethe, the suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Margaret "Maggie" Mbitu of Whitman. She was found dead inside a parked car at Boston Logan International Airport's Central Parking garage at Logan on Wednesday, November. 1, 2023. It is worth noting that her family reported her missing the previous day, October 30, 2023.

Kangethe allegedly boarded a plane from Logan to Kenya immediately after the incident.

The warrant for Kangethe's arrest revealed that Massachusetts State Police responded to Logan's Central Parking Garage at 6:30 pm on November 1, 2023. They found Kangethe's vehicle, a white 2013 Toyota Venza, inside the structure. Surveillance cameras captured images of the same vehicle in Lowell and Chelsea a day earlier as reported by CBS NEWS.

Upon investigation, an unresponsive Mbitu was found in the front passenger seat and was declared dead at 7:23 pm by Boston EMS. An examination revealed large slash wounds on her face and neck area, along with a puncture wound to her side.

State Police worked with international agencies to locate Kangethe, who had been residing in Lowell. It remains unclear if Kevin Kangethe has legal representation.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in Boston commended the dedicated efforts to track down Kevin Kangethe. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy extended appreciation to Kenyan law enforcement for apprehending the fugitive as reported by FOX.

Kevin Kangethe's arrest brings closure to Mbitu's family

Margaret Mbitu, a 31-year-old nurse, was known for being warm and caring while working at Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc. Upon learning about her alleged murder, co-workers expressed sorrow at the loss of their colleague as reported by WCVB.

State police investigators have disclosed that Kevin Kangethe, now in custody, was in a relationship with Mbitu.

Mbitu's family in a recent statement said that they were "overjoyed" that Maggie's murderer suspect was caught. They added that they were waiting for Kangethe's extradition to the US and his prosecution.

"We want to thank our friends, law enforcement here in the US and in Kenya, and the community at large for the efforts in the capture of Mr. Kangethe. We are confident that the truth will prevail and that justice for Maggie will be achieved." The nurse's family said.

The arrest was confirmed on Tuesday by Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. In the statement, he expressed gratitude and appreciation for the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, Kenyan law enforcement agencies, the Kenyan government, and the Massachusetts State Police.

His emailed statement noted that he was grateful for apprehending the individual accused of Margaret Mbitu’s brutal murder. Their hard work will let Margaret’s family and friends see Kangethe face justice for this terrible crime