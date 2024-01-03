What did Michael Avery do? Video shows suspect’s car engulfed in flames after deadly Rochester concert crash that left 2 dead

Michael Avery, a 35-year-old suspected bipolar man from Syracuse, New York, was identified as the suspect who drove a car parked with explosives into a crowd at the Rochester Concert after a New Year’s Eve show by the rock band Moe. The crash that killed two people was initially described as a suspected domestic terror attack. However, further investigations revealed there was no terror link.

The New York Post, citing Police Chief David Smith, reported on Monday, January 1, 2023, around 12:50 am, that people were filling out the Kodak Center in Rochester after a concert show when Michael Avery sped his rented Ford Expedition toward the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Avery then smashed into an Uber, pulling out of a nearby parking lot before the cars exploded into an intense blaze. The couple riding the Uber were reportedly killed at the scene. They were identified by police on Tuesday, January 3, as Justina Hughes, 28, of Geneva, New York, and Joshua Orr, 29. Meanwhile, the Uber driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that the force of the collision resulted in the two vehicles plowing through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles. Three pedestrians were reportedly struck by the cars. While two were reported to have sustained minor injuries, the third was in critical condition.

Michael Avery, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, died around 8 pm Monday, the New York Post reported.

Michael Avery was allegedly suffering from undiagnosed bipolar disorder

Video from the scene showed the moment Michael Avery, driving a rented Ford Expedition, struck the Uber before both cars exploded into flames. On Tuesday, police said that the suspect’s car was laden with gas canisters, which were found scattered across the pavement and inside the suspect’s rented car after the crash.

According to multiple reports, police who did not believe the incident was provoked by “political or social biases" revealed that Michael Avery was suffering from “possible undiagnosed mental health issues" before the attack.

Expand Tweet

In a press conference on Tuesday, Police Chief David Smith said the suspect, who arrived in Rochester from Syracuse on December 27, 2023, had rented a hotel room in the area.

Smith revealed officers, who conducted a search of the room and recovered a suicide note and journal, are currently investigating the contents. Smith added that the suspect’s family told them that he was suffering from bipolar disorder, though he was never officially diagnosed.

Expand Tweet

While the motive for the killing remains unclear, officials said that surveillance video showed the suspect spent December 30 driving around to different places in Monroe and Ontario counties before buying about a dozen gas cans.

Expand Tweet

Authorities issue plea for information about Rochester crash suspect Michael Avery

While police explored the circumstances of the attack, authorities urged the public to reach out to law enforcement with any information that might provide an insight into the suspect’s motive. In a statement, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said:

“I have been getting inundated with questions as to why this individual would choose … Rochester, New York. Why he would choose to do this on New Year’s Day, and why he would appear to target concertgoers trying to have a great time to bring in the new year … Those are all questions that have been raised that we just don’t have answers to yet.”

Meanwhile, rock band Moe, who was performing at the Kodak Center in Rochester before the crash, posted a statement on Facebook, expressing their “profound shock and sadness' ' over the deadly incident.