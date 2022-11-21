What was Nicki Aycox’s cause of death? Tributes pour in as ‘Supernatural’ star passes away at 47

Actress-musician Nicki Aycox recently passed away on November 16, 2022, at the age of 47. The news was revealed by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky on social media as she stated:

"My beautiful, smart fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab passed away yesterday with my brother Matt Raab by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."

Aycox died following a long battle with leukemia. She was diagnosed with the disease a year ago and announced in March 2021 that she had begun taking chemotherapy. She became seriously ill in January and February 2021 and later stated:

"I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. Well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemia (sic)."

Sue Ladigo🍾 @Trucklady53 It's a sad day in the #Supernatural world. Today we lost Nicki Aycox, the original Meg Masters. R.I.P. Nicki. It's a sad day in the #Supernatural world. Today we lost Nicki Aycox, the original Meg Masters. R.I.P. Nicki. https://t.co/bzXKPnZLbx

She also disclosed that she was fighting acute myeloid leukemia, revealing in March this year that she was undergoing treatment for the disease again.

The star was famous for her appearances in films like Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, and The X-Files: I Want to Believe.

Netizens pay tribute to Nicki Aycox on Twitter

Aycox played several important roles in films and television series, managing to build a big fanbase for herself over the years. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise. Check out some of these tweets below:

Judyn Roberts-Reed @BlackwellJudyn Nicki Aycox. Underrated Scream Queen. Rest In Power.



Jeepers Creepers 2, Joy Ride 2, Supernatural, Dead Birds, Perfect Stranger. She was a huge part of my '2000s. Nicki Aycox. Underrated Scream Queen. Rest In Power.Jeepers Creepers 2, Joy Ride 2, Supernatural, Dead Birds, Perfect Stranger. She was a huge part of my '2000s. https://t.co/NOvmokHSfI

anna @soIdierbxy rest in peace to nicki aycox who played the original meg masters :((( this is so heartbreaking rest in peace to nicki aycox who played the original meg masters :((( this is so heartbreaking https://t.co/ja73vkWFsA

TerrorActo @TerrorActo_ Ha fallecido Nicki Aycox, protagonista de JEEPERS CREEPERS 2 y actriz versátil a la que también vimos en SUPERNATURAL, NUNCA JUEGUES CON EXTRAÑOS 2, EXPEDIENTE X y otros muchos trabajos. Tenía 47 años. Descanse en paz. Ha fallecido Nicki Aycox, protagonista de JEEPERS CREEPERS 2 y actriz versátil a la que también vimos en SUPERNATURAL, NUNCA JUEGUES CON EXTRAÑOS 2, EXPEDIENTE X y otros muchos trabajos. Tenía 47 años. Descanse en paz. https://t.co/udTX4VujoE

Andrea Marie @DaniPayson I just heard that Nicki Aycox passed away after a long battle with cancer. Nicki was two weeks older than me so this hits especially hard. She was known in many fandom circles including memorable parts on The X Files series and the movie I Want to Believe. Rest in peace, Nicki. I just heard that Nicki Aycox passed away after a long battle with cancer. Nicki was two weeks older than me so this hits especially hard. She was known in many fandom circles including memorable parts on The X Files series and the movie I Want to Believe. Rest in peace, Nicki.❤️ https://t.co/EHBjC7VrNw

🍂🦃Christi🦃🍂 @SinnerQueen7 Rest In Peace Nicki Aycox, who played the OG Meg. May you fly high with the Angels & no longer be in pain. #SPNFamily Rest In Peace Nicki Aycox, who played the OG Meg. May you fly high with the Angels & no longer be in pain. #SPNFamily https://t.co/GGBmtrAJ6k

Véronique Wilhelme @VWilhelme

my thoughts and condolences to his family.

Rest In Peace

1975 - 2022 I am really sad to learn of the death of this superb actress that was Nicki Aycoxmy thoughts and condolences to his family.Rest In Peace1975 - 2022 I am really sad to learn of the death of this superb actress that was Nicki Aycox 😥 my thoughts and condolences to his family.Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏1975 - 2022 https://t.co/B0yb0FAJyU

Ariel Miller @SlasherTMC Rip Nicki Aycox

She is the first Meg in supernatural and she was amazing doing Meg and was so gorgeous I am so sad she is passed on.. I am praying for her family and friends and fans... If you ever meet her please show us your pictures.

Fly high meg Rip Nicki AycoxShe is the first Meg in supernatural and she was amazing doing Meg and was so gorgeous I am so sad she is passed on.. I am praying for her family and friends and fans... If you ever meet her please show us your pictures. Fly high meg https://t.co/qfzIvTif6G

Nicki Aycox gained recognition for her performances in several shows and films

Born on May 26, 1975, Nicki Aycox used to play piano and sing in beauty pageants during her childhood. She played important roles in TV shows like 3rd Rock from the Sun, USA High, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, and Providence.

She played the role of a psychic cheerleader in the 2003 horror film, Jeepers Creepers 2. The film received negative reviews from critics but grossed somewhere between $63.1 and $120 million at the box office.

Aycox appeared as Private Brenda "Mrs. B" Mitchell in the action war drama series, Over There, from July to October 2005. The show aired for one season with 13 episodes and was canceled after one season due to low ratings.

She made a guest appearance as sociopathic serial killer Amber Canardo in an episode of the police procedural crime drama series, Criminal Minds, in 2006.

Nicki Aycox portrayed Meg Masters in the first season of the popular dark fantasy drama series, Supernatural. Speaking about her casting, executive producer Kim Manners stated:

"I think that when you bring a woman on that's going to be a powerful character, there's definitely going to be some s*xuality put into the character. I added a lot of it on my own, but it was definitely in the script as well."

The actor played the role of Grace Clayton in the 2007 psychological thriller film Perfect Stranger and Cheryl Cunningham in the 2008 supernatural thriller film, The X-Files: I Want to Believe. She then portrayed the lead role as Melissa Scott in the 2008 horror film, Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead.

Aycox appeared as Jaimie Allen in the crime drama series Dark Blue in 2009. Her first EP, Red Velvet Room, was released in 2015.

The star described herself as a former actress in her Instagram bio. Nicki Aycox's survivors include her husband, parents, brother and other family members. Detailed information about her personal life is not available at the moment.

