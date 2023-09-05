What is the chip in the One Chip challenge made of? Harris Wolobah GoFundMe raises more than $22,000 post TikTok challenge tragedy

The 'One Chip' TikTok challenge, where the participant has to eat a spicy Paqui chip, supposedly claimed the life of Harris Wolobah, a 14-year-old sophomore at Worcester’s Doherty Memorial High School in Massachusetts on Friday, September 1.

Tashia Roberts, one of Harris’ cousins organized a fundraiser on GoFundMe on Sunday to help the family with the expenses of the teenager’s funeral and memorial service. Out of its set goal of $30,000, the GoFundMe had raised more than $22,000 at the time of writing this article.

Expand Tweet

The One Chip challenge is a marketing campaign by the brand Paqui to promote its single tortilla chip, which is deemed to be the spiciest snack in the world. It tests the resilience of the eater by testing how long they can go without drinking or eating anything else to get some relief against the extreme spice.

Paqui releases a new flavor of its tortilla chip every year and this year’s edition was launched for sale on Amazon from August 9 onwards. The two standout ingredients of the chip include Naga Viper Pepper and Carolina Reaper Pepper. These two were officially named among the world’s hottest peppers.

Harris Wolobah suffered a stomachache after trying the One Chip Challenge

Expand Tweet

On Friday, the Doherty Memorial High School called Harris Wolobah’s mother after he complained of a stomachache. As per reports, the tenth grader was given the dangerously spicy snack by a classmate. He then attempted the One Chip challenge. Harris was later brought home by his parents and started to feel better.

However, he later passed out while he was about to leave for his basketball tryouts. The 14-year-old was then rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though the cause of Harris Wolobah’s death has not yet been confirmed as the autopsy report is pending, his mother told NBC 10 Boston that she believes the One Chip challenge caused some health complications in her son, which ultimately led to his sudden death.

Tashia Roberts wrote on the GoFundMe page that the pain experienced by the family is unimaginable. She called Harris a source of light who used to light up the entire room with his subtle charm and presence. Roberts added that the family was planning to hold the burial service for Harris in the coming weeks.

Referring to Harris Wolobah’s death, Rachel Monarrez, the Worcester Schools Superintendent said:

“As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.”

Worcester Public School’s chief said that the school community lost an aspiring star. Harris Wolobah’s basketball coach Douglas Hill described the late student as a dedicated and hard-working athlete. Hill added:

“I feel for the family. I feel for him, and this is just one of those situations where it’s not his fault.”

Expand Tweet

Dr. Lauren Rice, the Chief of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Tufts Medical Center said that when someone consumes spicy food, the after-effects can range from a burning sensation in their lips, tongue, or mouth, to even heart issues. Rice added that sometimes people may even suffer severe chest pain or experience palpitations after eating something spicy.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, the Paqui One Chip challenge typically causes throat pain and a burning feeling in the mouth, but it can also result in more critical health complications, including esophageal damage and heart attack.

On Paqui’s website, the company also put up a warning that eating the tortilla chip can result in adverse medical effects. The site suggests that the chip be consumed only by adults. In case they face breathing problems or nausea and fainting, they must seek medical assistance.