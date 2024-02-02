What did Raymond Lester do? Portland man sentenced to 48 years in prison in 2022 hit-and-run killing

Raymond Lester, 37, of Portland, has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, his girlfriend, as reported by the Attorney General's Office. The sentencing comes after Lester was found guilty in November for the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend during a retreat for black people at the Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park in June 2022.

Lester hit and killed Nicole Mokeme with a car and then fled the scene.

In November, Raymond Lester was convicted of the murder. On Thursday, February 1, he received a 48-year prison sentence for the crime.

Raymond Lester's behavior was described as abusive towards Mokeme

According to court records, Mokeme was last seen near a fire pit late during the event. Her body was discovered the next day. Testimonies from attendees at the retreat revealed disturbing behavior from Lester in the days leading up to Mokeme's death. Witnesses testified that Lester exhibited inappropriate, aggressive, and abusive behavior towards Mokeme.

When approached about his behavior, Lester responded by pointing his fingers like a gun and loudly saying "boom boom boom" over the lyrics of a song, according to witness testimonies as reported by BDN.

Attendees recounted Raymond Lester was drinking vodka, playing loud music, and driving erratically around the campus while others were present. Some witnesses testified that they were concerned for their safety as Lester's car sped dangerously close to them. They feared being run over.

Mokeme's body was discovered at 6:20 a.m. the next day on a paved walking path on the Schoodic campus. Tire tracks leading from a nearby parking lot, across a road, and between two trees onto the walking path indicated that she had been run over. Pieces of black plastic, believed to have fallen off a vehicle, were found near her body as reported by BDN.

When Mokeme's body was found, authorities began looking for Raymond Lester and tracked his cell phone to Rhode Island. On the same day that Mokeme's body was discovered, officials discovered a trail that led them to Massachusetts using information gathered by roadside license plate readers.

Subsequent information revealed Lester's journey, taking him through Georgia on June 20, 2022, and then to Texas a day after as reported by News Center Maine.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, served as the creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat. It was a non-profit organization dedicated to providing retreats and programs for Black children and adults. She was also one of the organizers of the Black Excellence Retreat 2022, a program in progress at the time of her death.

The retreat she organized at the Schoodic Institute was designed to offer opportunities for Black individuals to experience and enjoy the national park.

As reported by FOX News, the sentencing took place in Ellsworth. Justice Robert Murray heard heartfelt statements from Mokeme's family members.

Mokeme's brother, Victor Davis said,

"Nicole was a pillar of her community. Nicole was a great daughter. She was a great mother. The list goes on and on. His taking her life has affected so many lives. I say contain the evil. Make it known to the world that this is not okay."

