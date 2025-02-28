What are Stefon Diggs’ accusations against Mulan Hernandez? NFL star sues reality TV personality for alleged assault and more

NFL star Stefon Diggs filed a lawsuit against Mulan Hernandez, a model and reality TV personality, and her associate Brianna Mack in Harris County, Texas, on February 26. According to Yahoo Entertainment's February 28, 2025 report, Diggs and Hernandez had a casual relationship. On June 7, 2024, the model arrived at Diggs's apartment at 6 a.m. and allegedly got into a fight with him.

She reportedly entered his gaming room and destroyed his PC and a $130,000 wristwatch. Diggs also accused her of throwing his phone in the toilet and punching him in the chest multiple times.

As per the media outlet, the NFL star sued the reality star in a six-count lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses Mulan Hernandez of alleged trespassing, intentional infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, assault, and property damage.

Diggs' attorney, Kent Schaffer, told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that reality star Mulan Hernandez allegedly has been threatening Diggs and demanded money in exchange for her silence. The attorney said,

"There were threats coming from [Hernandez] that he had to pay her money or she was going to go public and ruin his career. We're kind of at the point where the threats have to stop. That's why the decision was made to go ahead and file. At some point it just has to end."

Who is Mulan Hernandez and what was her response to the lawsuit?

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet - Image via Getty

Mulan Hernandez, whose real name is Mia Jones, is a model and reality TV star. She has over one million Instagram followers and is a Fashion Nova brand ambassador. She starred in the movie Sole and appeared in the first season of Basketball Wives Orlando, a VH1 reality TV show focusing on the lives of basketball players' wives and girlfriends.

According to the TMZ Sports report, the lawsuit states Mulan Hernandez went to the hospital on June 7, 2024, in the evening for nausea and vomiting. The model claimed that she fell in the kitchen. On June 14, 2024, she visited the hospital again, this time claiming she had been punched in the head with a closed fist.

As per the media outlet, Stefon Diggs denied hitting the model and claimed any physical altercation was out of self-defense. He also claimed Hernandez had been allegedly conspiring with her associate Brianna Mack, who was present during the incident, and trying to extort millions from him.

On February 27, 2025, Mulan Hernandez released her statement on her Instagram along with a medical document supporting her claim that she received a head injury. She claimed on June 7, 2024, Stefon Diggs allegedly assaulted her, and it resulted in a concussion. She said since his legal team could not settle with a satisfactory mediation, they released a reportedly fabricated story.

"On June 7th I was assaulted from behind by Stefon Diggs at our residence, an incident that resulted in a concussion. Months later when the mediation HIS LEGAL TEAM REQUESTED did not pan out in his favor I was struck with this FABRICATED STORY publicly. This is clearly an attempt to try an get ahead of the truth that is to come."

She continued and said this was a traumatic experience for her.

"I WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED NOR SILENCED. Having to relive this moment is very traumatic for me especially in my time of healing. Domestic violence is something I do not wish on anyone an everything that is done in the dark will come to the light."

According to the TMZ Sports report, it is uncertain how much Stefon Diggs is seeking in damages. The amount is seemingly between $250,000 and $1 million.

