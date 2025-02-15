Stefon Diggs landing spots 2025: 5 destinations that make the most sense for 2x All-Pro WR

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs heads to free agency after an ACL tear limited his 2024 campaign to eight games. The four-time Pro Bowler still managed 47 receptions, 496 yards and averaged 14.1 yards per catch before the injury.

Ahead of free agency, here are five potential landing spots that makes the most sense for the two-time All-Pro receiver:

1. Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions could add Diggs to offset the departures of Tim Patrick and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Lions' high-powered offense and available cap space make them an attractive destination.

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys present an opportunity for Diggs to play alongside his brother Trevon. The move would give Dallas another weapon to compete with Philadelphia and Washington in the NFC East race.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs face uncertainty with Travis Kelce comprehending retirement. Both DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown enter free agency, leaving their receiving corps inexperienced.

4. New York Giants

The New York Giants seek offensive firepower after ranking 31st in scoring during 2024. Pro Football Focus claimed pairing Diggs with Malik Nabers would boost their passing attack.

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots hold the league's highest cap space. While they might pursue Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin, Diggs offers a more budget-friendly option as Drake Maye's primary target.

CBS Sports ranks Stefon Diggs among top free agents

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's Top 100 free agents list places Diggs at No. 53 overall.

"At 31, Stefon Diggs is getting toward the end of his career," Prisco wrote on Saturday. "That brings risk to a team that will sign him and probably limits him to a one-year deal."

The two-time All-Pro ranks fifth among available wide receivers. Spotrac projects his market value around $13.5 million annually.

Pro Football Focus rates Stefon Diggs even higher at No. 11 among free agents:

"Prior to going down, Diggs showed no signs of slowing, on pace to produce his 10th straight campaign with a 77.0-plus PFF receiving grade."

The Texans haven't ruled out bringing Stefon Diggs back. With Tank Dell expected to miss 2025 and Nico Collins emerging as a top-15 target, a one-year deal could benefit both parties.

Free agency opens on March 12, with legal tampering beginning March 10. The Texans must decide between retaining Diggs or pursuing alternatives like Hollywood Brown, Amari Cooper or Darius Slayton.

If Stefon Diggs departs, Houston might address receiver needs through both free agency and the draft. The team currently holds six picks.

