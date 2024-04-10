"My ex is my biggest fan": Bol Bol's ex Mulan Hernadez displays cheeky humor with t-shirt antics

Playing in his fifth season and for his third NBA team, the Phoenix Suns, Bol Bol has slowly come into his own as of late, posting his most efficient shooting numbers yet. While Bol Bol is gaining plaudits, his ex-girlfriend Mulan Hernandez, wanted to share her latest t-shirt that featured some cheeky humor.

She took to Instagram to share her shirt, which reads:

"My ex is my biggest fan."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She captioned her post with the message, "shirt says it all."

She paired the shirt with some black and white camouflage pants while also showcasing a Chanel bag to complete the look.

Bol Bol has not discussed his breakup with Mulan Hernandez, and despite the outside noise, continues to be a promising roster piece for the Phoenix Suns. In the 41 games he's played this season, he has averaged 5.3 points (61.5% shooting, including 43.1% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Bol Bol's ex-girlfriend Mulan Hernandez returned to playing basketball after the death of her brother

Back on June 3, 2023, entrepreneur and Instagram model Mulan Hernandez shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram page, detailing her return to basketball.

"When my father was murdered I felt like basketball died with him," Hernandez said, "but after my brother was murdered in 2022, I told myself I would no longer let the past enable the future.

"So last year, I picked back up a ball, put my anxiety to the side and faced my fears. ... Don't let the past enable the future, keep going."

She competed in a basketball pick-up game that was organized by TJ Ford Academy Basketball and rapper 50 Cent, which was filled with various celebrities as well.

The death of her father was the main reason that made her put down the basketball, as it was a huge part of their bond together. However, following the untimely passing of her brother back in 2022, she wanted to let go and forge a new path ahead. This led to her playing basketball again from performing the proper training and conditioning to finally playing a full-court game.

Originally, she didn't feel comfortable sharing the video, as it was almost a year old before she finally shared it on her Instagram account.