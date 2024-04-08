“AGUA” - Angel Reese hypes Bol Bol’s Ex-Girlfriend Mulan Hernandez’s viral IG reel

It seems that college standout Angel Reese is a close social media follower and friend of Bol Bol's ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez. The LSU Tiger star was observed leaving a comment on the Instagram model's account supporting her recent viral video of her twerking.

In the video, Hernandez is seen showing her dance moves while moving to Hood Glo's Wanna Be rap song in a sexy way while wearing camouflaged shorts along with a sports bra. This clip has garnered massive reactions and it is at 66,856 likes as of the moment.

Seen in the comment section is a one-word, all-caps reply from Angel Reese, who is fresh from her Elite 8 performance.

"AGUA," comments Reese on Mulan's post.

The popularity of Reese also helped gather attention as her comment stacked up nearly 1,000 likes and 24 replies on Mulan Hernandez' IG post.

Angel Reese just capped off her college career for the LSU Tigers with an Elite 8 finish after losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. She has already declared to enter the WNBA draft and is expected to be picked in the first round.

Angel Reese taking the next step by entering the 2024 WNBA draft

In just a short time with the LSU Tigers, Angel Reese made quite a following with her basketball skills, particularly in the rebounding department. She now embarks on a new journey to the professional ranks in a few weeks.

In an interview with Vogue, Reese opted to make her announcement through a photo shoot to make a unique impression. Looking back at her college career, she reflects on capturing the NCAA championship in 2023 and also became the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. With the success comes critics who are out to degrade her achievements.

“People are going to doubt me thinking I got too Hollywood, I got too big-headed. But I said I was going to be SEC Player of the Year, and I was SEC Player of the Year.”

By declaring for the WNBA draft, Angel Reese knows that this is the league where the best women's basketball players in the world are performing and welcomes the challenge to test her skills.

In an article by CBS, the stacked class that includes Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Cameron Brink and Rickey Jackson, Reese is expected to be picked seventh overall by the Minnesota Lynx. If this happens, she will be teaming up with explosive forward Napheesa Collier and Diamond Miller.