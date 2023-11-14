What is Mulan Hernandez's net worth? Closer look at Bol Bol's ex's income amid new controversy featuring EMF owner

Mulan Hernandez, the ex-girlfriend of Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol, sparked controversyafter she was involved in an accident with the owner of EMF and his girlfriend Dessy Raye, who reportedly rammed the two with her G Wagon. According to reports on Instagram, it resulted in Hernandez breaking her teeth.

The news went viral on social media with the latter, who goes by the name Dessy Raye, sharing her story where Hernandez was in tears after the accident.

The details of the news were posted on WAGs Unfiltered.

Mulan Hernandez's controversial incident went viral on social media

That fueled a multitude of discussions regarding the model, and one of them was her net worth.

According to multiple outlets, she's estimated to be worth $400,000 as of 2022. While there's no clear estimated number, it appears that the 'Basketball Wives Orlando' star does have some of her moolah raked in from her show appearances and her modeling stints.

Mulan Hernandez had previously accused Bol Bol of cheating on her

In January 2022, Mulan Hernandez had accused the now-Phoenix Suns center, Bol Bol of cheating on her.

According to the New York Post, she said that it was the seventh or eighth time that the NBA star had cheated on her.

“So I just feel like I’m tired of sitting here and tired of acting like he’s this perfect person when he’s done nothing but get caught cheating on me — this is the seventh, eighth time he’s cheated on me. And it’s always in a time when I’m always going through a lot.

"He feels the need to be so insensitive. “Y’all sit here and say I’m cheating on him… The whole time he’s been cheating on me for almost a f*****g year and I’ve been dealing with this s**t. That s**t is narcissistic as f*** and nobody’s about to sit here and make me feel bad."

Bol Bol and Hernandez had reportedly begun dating in 2021. As for Bol Bol, he was waived by the Orlando Magic this summer and signed a one-year contract with the Suns. The ongoing season hasn't seen him get a lot of game time, as he has played limited minutes in three games averaging 0.7 points.

During his NBA career, he has played only 126 games averaging 6.2 points, and 3.7 rebounds, spending one season with the Magic and three with the Denver Nuggets.