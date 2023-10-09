Is Mulan Hernandez on "Basketball Wives" Season 11? Finding out more about Bol Bol's ex-girlfriend

Mulan Hernandez is not on season 11 of "Basketball Wives." She will, instead, star in "Basketball Wives Orlando," which is a new spin-off that debuts on October 9 on VH1. It will follow the new season premiere of the original "Basketball Wives." Hernandez is the ex-girlfriend of Bol Bol, the 7-foot forward who played for the Orlando Magic last season.

Bol averaged 9.1 points per game coming off the bench. He played in 70 games for Orlando. Bol was waived by the Magic this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. The deal was worth $2.1 million.

Mulan Hernandez in the cast of Basketball Wives Orlando

Mulan Hernandez is a social media influencer and a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. She is also a former basketball player. She has one million followers on Instagram.

She is one of the stars of the new show “Basketball Wives Orlando." The show will follow the lives of nine women in Orlando, Florida. All nine women have former romantic ties to NBA players.

The show will document how the women live their lives. It will also show the drama between them and how they keep up their luxurious lifestyles. The show moving to Orlando offers a new setting. It also offers new cast members and potential drama between the show's new stars.

The confirmed cast also includes Ashley Snell, wife of Tony Snell; Morgan Bledsoe, wife of Eric Bledsoe; Lyndzie Marble, wife of Devyn Marble and Dwayne Bacon’s current girlfriend, Nique Brown, as well as his ex, Mackenzie Hyatt. Also, Danielle Miller, former partner of Rashad Vaughn, is in the cast. Nikki Nicole, who appeared on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Mulan Hernandez, and Basketball Wives L.A. alum, Mehgan James round out the cast.

The show is produced by Shaunie Henderson, ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal. She is also the producer of the main LA version of the show. Hernadez is one of the younger members of the cast. She is 22 years old. Aside from her Instagram profile, she is also an internet personality. She is a prominent figure on TikTok. She has 186K followers on the social media platform.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. She currently resides in Houston, Texas and Orlando, Florida. She will be back in Orlando for the show. She is 5-foot-6. She also rents out properties on Airbnb. She works in real estate aside from her social media work and brand partnerships.