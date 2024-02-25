Bol Bol's ex Mulan Hernandez shows off her smooth handles and jumper, hopes to 'get back in the gym'

Bol Bol's former wife, Mulan Hernandez, recently posted an update on Instagram hinting after hitting the gym again. She shared a short video of handling the basketball, showing off her smooth handles, leading to a perfect jumpshot.

The ex-wife of Bol Bol had a viral controversy after she was involved in an accident with EMF owner and his girlfriend Dessy Raye. She's now busy on social media, captioning her latest upload:

"Think I’m gonna get back in the gym. 🏃🏽‍♀️💨"

Bol Bol's ex Mulan Hernandez reacted Jaylen Brown not helping his girlfriend

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol's ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez, expressed her disappointment in Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown not showing chivalry towards his girlfriend, Suzie Micael, during a winter stroll.

In response to a video on Instagram showing Brown alongside his girlfriend struggling to walk across an icy sidewalk, Hernandez posted:

"Women have to start demanding respect because no man around me would ever I would've stayed in the car"

The comment deemed Brown's behavior as lacking in gentlemanly conduct. The post garnered widespread outrage from fans, with one Instagram user posting:

"Even Stevie Wonder can see that lady needed help."

In another context, Jaylen Brown, ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, shared his enthusiasm for participating in the Slam Dunk contest.

He said that he felt it was the right time in his career to pursue the goal. Despite not winning the contest, Brown was open about his experience:

"I wanted to come out and have fun within it, and that's what I did"

With the Boston Celtics heading into the second half of the NBA regular season with the best record in the league (43-12), Jaylen Brown's handling of criticism and focus on the game suggests a resilient and determined outlook in what has beem an impressive campaign.