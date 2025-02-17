Stefon Diggs had a "bummer" of a 2024 season after tearing his ACL in October. However, he purportedly seems to have found success off the field, based on fan speculation.

Ad

On Friday (Valentine's Day), TMZ saw the multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver sharing a car with rapper Cardi B. This was not their first time together though - they had also gone to a nightclub in New York before:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And it let to all sorts of jokes and rumors, with one tweeting:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Offset about to crash out"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fan reactions on X can be seen below:

"Dang she at least need to get a WR with a few playoff wins lol," one "rued".

"She wanted this to be seen," another posited.

"They gonna be riding dick together," yet another's "juicy tidbit" read.

How Stefon Diggs, other black NFL players define themselves via their gameday outfits

When he's not catching deep passes from quarterbacks, Stefon Diggs can be seen roaming the runways, showcasing the latest pieces from top fashion brands like Hermes. Similarly, he makes it a point to arrive at stadiums stylishly - something that netted him the epithet of "Best Dressed Athlete" from Complex last year.

Ad

It's not limited to Stefon Diggs, though. JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived at Super Bowl LVII wearing a Thom Browne skirt, beret and motorcycle shades. And Odell Beckham Jr. has also made news as much for his fashion sense as for his athletic catches.

Tommy Curry, a philisophy professor and black male studies scholar at the University of Edinburgh, sees such preponderance for fashion outfits as some sort of sartorial activism - a public display of insistence on humanity - telling Essence:

Ad

“If you look at something like the NFL, which has a racist history and a contemporary racist legacy, you see that Black men are often positioned in a way that they don’t have control of their bodies.”

He continued:

“Black men constantly playing with constructions of what the masculine and the cool are. And those aren’t purely about looking good. It’s because they have a different kind of body. They understand the way they’ve been positioned.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Mitchell Jackson, author of The Big Book of Basketball Fashion, posited that stylish fasion is these players' way to tell people that they also have lives outside the field:

“On Christmas, players dress up with their girlfriends or their wives and kids. You see them pose outside their house with their cars. The fashion allows people to see into a world that isn’t connected to strength and violence.”

Stefon Diggs will become a free agent when the new league year begins in March. He had restructured his contract when the Houston Texans traded for him in the previous offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who chooses the MVP for the Super Bowl? How Jalen Hurts pipped Cooper DeJean and Zack Baun at SB LIX