What did Stephen Colbert say about Kate Middleton? Piers Morgan lashes out at American host over mocking the Princess' marriage amid cancer diagnosis

During his show, The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert on March 13, 2024, the host, Stephen Colbert made statements about Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship. His comments about the Royal couple's relationship sparked controversy with the British journalist Piers Morgan also lashing out at him.

Stephen Colbert reportedly joked about Prince William having an alleged affair with Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. He then followed it up by suggesting that it could be the reason behind Kate Middleton's alleged disappearance from the media.

"Well, now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair," Colbert said.

Following the American host's remarks, Piers Morgan lashed out at him and said that the former's humor was "distasteful." The British journalist's remarks came amidst the Princess of Wales' reported cancer diagnosis. The Princess made a statement about the diagnosis on Friday, March 22, 2024, via Kensington Palace.

Stephen Colbert's comments on Kate Middleton stir controversy: Piers Morgan reacts

Stephen Colbert's remarks sparked controversy (Image via Getty/2014 Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party)

On a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the host made a remark about Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage. He also claimed that the Prince had an affair with Rose Hanbury, noting that it could be the reason behind the disappearance of the Duchess of Cambridge from the media.

"The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," Colbert said.

He also spoke about the supposed revelation of the alleged affair to Kate Middleton, who he said according to British tabloids confronted William.

"According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," the host commented.

Dragging Rose Hanbury, Stephen Colbert also said that he believed everyone knew who the "alleged other woman" was as he used her official title.

"So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name," Colbert said.

Stephen Colbert's comments weren't well received by the media and British journalist Piers Morgan, especially amidst the Princess' cancer diagnosis. Morgan took to X to express disapproval about the statements, calling Colbert's humor "distasteful."

"The way certain American talk show hosts like @StephenAtHome mocked the Princess of Wales over her marriage in recent weeks now looks especially distasteful," the journalist tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The tweet came amid the announcement of cancer diagnoses by Kate Middleton, who released a video message via Kensington Palace on March 22, 2024. The video shows the Princess of Wales seated on a park bench as she talks about the abdominal surgery she underwent in January 2024. Kate notes that the surgery was successful and non-cancerous.

However, post-surgery tests found that cancer had been present. The Princess mentioned that she is currently at an early stage of preventative chemotherapy treatment and requested time, space, and privacy.

Expand Tweet

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024. However, she didn't make any public appearances or have any public interactions until Mother's Day, March 10, 2024. Kensington Palace released a picture of her and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Mother's Day.

Following the controversy sparked by Stephen Colbert, Rose Hanbury sent a legal notice to the former on his remarks. The notice was reportedly sent before Kate Middleton's announcement about the cancer diagnosis.