What time will Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 2 air on ABC? Dr. Levi Schmitt's new role and more twists expected

Episode 2 of season 19 of Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to be released on ABC on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9 pm ET, and will be available on Hulu. The season premiere of the show introduced new faces as interns and marked a shift in focus from the protagonist Dr. Meredith Grey.

Titled Wasn't Expecting That, the upcoming episode is set to put in place changes and new faces that will expand the storyline of the show, which has already witnessed the exit of Dr. Miranda Bailey.

Grey's Anatomy first premiered on ABC in March 2005. The medical drama focuses on the lives of doctors, surgeons, residents, and other hospital staff as they grow into professionals. It balances their personal and professional lives as they traverse through the journeys themselves. The show's title is an allusion to Henry Gray's 1858 textbook on human anatomy, titled Gray's Anatomy.

Season 19 of the show, written by Shonda Rhimes, premiered on October 6, 2022.

Grey's Anatomy episode 2 season 19 to witness Dr. Levi Scmitt's promotion, Nick's new role and more

Titled Wasn't Expecting That, episode 2 of season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will air on Thursday, October 13, 2022. From a refurbished hospital and new interns expanding their workload to Nick joining as Residency Director and Dr. Levi Scmitt's promotion, the second episode promises a good continuation to the new beginning of the series.

The official synopsis of episode 2 of Grey's Anatomy reads:

"The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey."

A preview for the episode was recently released, which gave a glimpse into what can be expected from the next chapter. It began with Meredith and Nick's conversation about the latter acquiring the position of Residency Director. In episode 1, Everything Has Changed, a rare surgery marked Nick's return to the hospital. Meredith and Nick had not seen each other since their breakup in the last season.

Episode 2 will see Meredith being unhappy with some of the "changes" that Nick will introduce with his new position. Meredith herself assumed the role of Interim Chief of Surgery following Dr. Bailey's resignation in the season 18 finale. She will now be seen taking on a new set of responsibilities at the hospital.

As new interns grapple with problems, a fresh case is set to be hurled at them when in the next episode, a new challenge emerges. But fear not, because they will be given instructions by the new chief resident, Dr. Levi Schmitt.

Levi's reluctance to serve as an OB resident with Jo was well displayed in the previous episode, and a swift solution was given, which made everyone happy. In the preview for episode 2, Levi can be seen bossing around the interns and others. In a funny recall, Levi told everyone to be careful and not cause someone's death by dropping an object into them. This was a reference to how Levi earned the nickname "Glasses" after he dropped his specs inside a patient on an operating table.

The cast of season 19 of Grey's Anatomy includes returning actors Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh, and Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Montgomery, among others.

The new interns are being played by Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Junior as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin, Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams.

Episode 2 of season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will air on ABC on October 13, 2022.

