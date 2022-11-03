What time will Jennifer Lawrence's Causeway air on Apple TV+? Plot and more explored

The wait is over as Causeway is finally set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 12:01 am ET.

The psychological drama stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, where the former plays a traumatized soldier, while the latter is a car mechanic.

As per the description on the Apple TV+ website, Causeway is about “a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.”

On September 10, the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival hosted the film’s world premiere. Almost a month after that, Causeway was shown at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8. The film received incredibly encouraging responses at both the events.

Everything you need to know about Causeway: Plot, cast and crew, reception

The movie's trailer dropped last month and showed a troubled Lynsey (played by Lawrence) struggling to return to her life in her New Orleans house. There were several sequences of her that efficiently established her pent-up frustration. These included her feeling restless as she lay in bed, or when she soaked in the sun rays while she rode bus, and they were especially clear in the scene where she was cursing after driving a car.

To add to her frustrations and woes was the fact that her brother was an addict and their mother was an alcoholic.

Although the film's summary states that Lynsey was deployed in Afghanistan where she suffered a brain injury, the audience doesn't see that in the trailer. The clip, however, does drop a hint that her friendship with James (played by Brian Tyree Henry) might just be the therapy she needs.

It is to be noted that Lynsey isn't the only one fighting a painful chapter in her life as James, too, has his own share of ordeals. There's a scene that shows him looking sullenly at something that seems to indicate the same.

Lila Neugebauer discussing a scene with Jennifer Lawrence (Image via Apple.com)

Causeway also stars Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Joshua Hull, Russell Harvard, Fred Weller, Sean Carvajal, Will Pullen, and Neal Huff.

While Emond will be seen as Gloria (probably Lynsey’s mother), Henderson will play Dr. Lucas, Houdyshell is Sharon (a carer), and Hull is a security contractor.

Causeway has been helmed by theater director Lila Neugebauer and produced by Lawrence and Justine Polsky. Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, and Ottessa Moshfegh have penned the script, while Diego Garcia has cranked the camera.

How was the film received?

The 92-minute-long feature boasts a solid 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 44 ratings. Journalist John Nugent of Empire Magazine said that the film has been “beautifully mounted,” and that Lawrence and Henry “act up a quiet, powerful storm.”

Brian Tyree Henry plays a car mechanic in Causeway (Image via YouTube/Apple TV+)

He, however, pointed out that the “restrained” filmmaking and the lack of tension in the drama leaves us “wanting more.”

As for accolades, Causeway director Neugebauer has already won the Best First Feature Award at the Rome Film Festival. Henry, meanwhile, has received a nod at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in the category of Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Apple TV+ at the Oscars

Experts opine that Causeway might be Apple TV+’s pitch for the Academy Awards next year, along with Emancipation.

Led by Will Smith, the historical action thriller is based on the life of Gordon aka Whipped Peter, an escaped American slave. An image showing his back bearing keloid scarring became the most striking symbol of the abolitionist movement throughout the American Civil War.

Emancipation is poised for a December 2022 release.

Apple TV+, meanwhile, has tasted success at the Oscars. Their film CODA won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022, making it the first streamer to grab the prestigious trophy at the ceremony.

Poll : 0 votes