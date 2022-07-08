What time will 'Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis' air on LMN? Release date and more details explored

Lifetime's Keeping Up With the Joneses is making a comeback this July with Season 2 in a series of action-packed movies for a special event.

The series kicks off with the first chapter titled The Wrong Nemesis this Friday, July 8, 2022 at 8/7c exclusively on LMN. The popular TV event will run across four consecutive Fridays this month, with two-hour-long chapters.

After garnering remarkable reviews with their first season, Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day) is back as the matriarch of an affluent family along with her four stepdaughters, who will do everything it takes to defend the pride of their family and business as they run into difficulties.

Helmed by Hybrid and Vivica and narrated by Kandi Burruss, the cast of Keeping Up With The Joneses also includes Ted McGinley (Married with Children), Michael Pare (SuperSonic), Arie Thompson (Once Upon A Lifetime), and Ciarra Carter (The Wrong Fiance).

Jasmine Aivaliotis (The Wrong Prince Charming), Marcos James (Headless Horseman), Shellie Sterling (A Perfect Chaos), and Sam Schweikert (Family Affair) will be present as well, among others.

Read ahead to learn more about the plot and other details about LMN's upcoming special event.

Keeping Up With the Joneses teaser displays a sequence of action-packed and dramatic events

The tight-knit family's moments of celebration will turn into life-threatening incidents and havoc when both old and new secrets start to surface. There undoubtedly be a lot of back-stabbing if it comes to the fortune and the empire that the family has so diligently built.

The promo also shows attacks being launched at the family matricarch and titular character, Vivica A. Fox's Robin, and also hints at a possible abduction of the powerful female figure.

If that's the case, then it's all up to her step-daughters to bring her back safely. These events will surely uncover the dark mysteries that surround their family.

The official synopsis states:

"With new husband Webb now deceased, Robin stands to inherit a fortune with a little help from Sheldon, the family’s lawyer. Carrie’s philanthropic endeavors have always taken a backseat to the family’s business ones, but now, with Lance at her side, she plans to expand her role."

It goes on to talk Kayla and Tara's romantic lives:

"Kayla is enjoying the single life until she meets Carter whom she quickly falls for, and lest she be overshadowed, Tara begins an affair with her college professor."

Further, the synopsis talks about Pam and an unforeseen development that will have a huge impact on her:

"Pam begins a friendship with Stephen Napoli, the CEO of the construction company building the family’s new water facility and becomes even closer to him when the facility is vandalized. But she has bigger problems when the child whom she gave up for adoption years ago suddenly returns!"

Someone's trying to knock down the very foundation of the Joneses. The question still remains: Will they survive this?

Watch Keeping Up With the Joneses: The Wrong Nemesis this Friday, July 8, 2022.

