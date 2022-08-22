What time will Little Demon air on FX? Release date, plot and more details about Danny DeVito's animated series

With FX's upcoming animated show Little Demon, actors Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza will travel to Danny DeVito's hell. Presented by the creators of Rick and Morty, Little Demon will stream on Hulu from August 25.

DeVito lends his voice to the character of Satan in the adult animated sitcom, while Lucy and Plaza will don hats for Chrissy and her mother, Laura Feinberg, respectively.

The trailer begins with the introduction of high-school student Chrissy, who is new to the school and falls prey to bullying at the hands of other students. What follows is a petrified Chrissy who tears open the sky right above her school and the events that later transpired.

The official synopsis of Little Demon from FX reads:

In FX’s Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul.

Time, release date, plot, and more details about Little Demon

According to What to Watch, the first two episodes of the show will premiere at 10 pm ET with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

The show is created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kirean Valla. However, they also serve as the show's executive producers alongside the DeVito father-daughter duo, Plaza, Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon, Jake DeVito, Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkley.

Lucy's character Chrissy is the Antichrist, who realizes her powers after she turns 13-year-old. Chrissy is the daughter of Laura Feinberg, who gets impregnated by Satan - the Biblical name for the evil or sinner.

In Delaware, the mother and daughter attempt to live an ordinary life but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who now wants to rekindle his relationship with Chrissy for his own vested interests.

Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito at Comic-Con (Image via Twitter - @LittleDemonFX)

The show's representation of Satan is contrary to the mainstream representation of the religious figure. From the looks of the trailer, DeVito's Satan comes off as a chill guy, who dons a pair of pants, a t-shirt, and an overthrow.

DeVito called it "a great opportunity to play a demonic character" on the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. He also addressed the gendered connotation attached to Satan's offspring. For instance, when Satan appears to meet Chrissy for the first time ever, he exclaims about seeing a girl, with his initial response of calling Chrissy by the name Damien - a seeming play on the word "demon".

He added:

I think you’re gonna find that in the show Satan is really a good guy. The guy was deprived of his spawn — who is a girl — but of course, I thought it was gonna be a boy. But the future is female.

Little Demon also redefines the Hell's visage. While the demons are disfigured, they have tints of comic elements attached to them.

Additional Information about the cast of Little Demon

In addition to DeVito, Lucy, and Plaza, the show will also feature actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Brooks, Rhea Perlman, Patrick Wilson, Shangela, Will Jackson Harper, Dave Bautista, Toks Olagundoye, and Sam Richardson in pivotal roles.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger will reunite for the show after their film Twins.

DeVito spoke about their reunion at the last edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, and said, "I got to be there when he recorded. He’s wonderful in Little Demon; he’s very strong. We’re good buddies, we’re very, very close. We’re thrilled he will be a part of our show. Sometimes you gotta lean on your friends to appear in your shows."

You can catch Little Demon on Hulu from August 25.

