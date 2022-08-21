What time will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 episode 2 air on AMC? Plot, synopsis and more explored

Episode 2 of Tales of the Walking Dead is set to air on August 21 at 9 pm ET. While the first episode was aired on August 11 for AMC+ members, the episode was available to others on August 14. Similarly, the second episode is already out for subscribers, while non-subscribers will only be able to watch it on August 21.

Tales of the Walking Dead, a spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise, is a six-episode anthology series that is based in a post-apocalyptic world and follows the lives of people as they survive the "walking dead" or zombies. It comprises existing characters from The Walking Dead universe, in addition to introducing new ones.

Read on to find out more about more information on the upcoming episode of Tales of the Walking Dead.

Tales of the Walking Dead season 1 episode 2 plot

The second episode of season 1 is titled Blair/Gina. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Kari Drake, the episode features actors Parker Posey and Jillian Bell. Blair/Gina is set in Atlanta, Georgia, 2010, where the onslaught of zombies began.

The synopsis of the second episode reads:

"In a fast-paced, reality-twisting, buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as the city of Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together in order to escape the city."

More information about Tales of the Walking Dead episodes

Tales of the Walking Dead is a spin-off anthology series for The Walking Dead franchise, which was initiated with its first season in 2010. Based on a comic book series by the same name, the story chronicled the life of Rick Grimes, his family, and other survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

Since the original series, The Walking Dead, came to an end in 2021 after a decade-long run spanning across 11 seasons, the creators decided to branch out in order to expand the universe.

Consequently, spin-off shows like Tales of the Walking Dead were conceived. It is to be noted that it is the third spin-off in The Walking Dead franchise.

While the seven season-long Fear the Walking Dead was the first spin-off, the second spin-off to the franchise was two season-long The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The series follows the travels of different characters from The Walking Dead world as well as those outside of it, as they survive the hordes of zombies.

The first episode of the first season was titled Evie/Joe and featured actors Terry Crews and Olivia Munn. It dealt with Joe (played by Crews), who left the safety of his home and set out on a journey to find a former friend. On his way, he met Evie (played by Munn), who joined him on his mission. The remaining four episodes are titled Dee, Amy/Dr. Everett, Davon, and La Dona.

It is to be noted that as fans of the franchise gear up to watch the second season on AMC, the third episode will be out for the subscribers of AMC+.

Titled Dee, the third episode features actors Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, and Lauren Glazier.

In July, AMC announced at the San Diego Comic Con that actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who essayed Grimes and Michonne respectively in The Walking Dead series, will reunite for another series in a bid to expand the franchise in 2023.

