What did Tinashe say about Chris Brown? Feud explored amid recent collab comments

American-Zimbabwean singer, dancer, and actress Tinashe recently appeared in a podcast called the Zach Sang Show, where the host, DJ Zach Sang, asked her about her past collaborations with singer-songwriter R. Kelly and rapper Chris Brown.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, not only did Tinashe allegedly cringe at the mention of the names of the two men, but she also went on record to say that she did not want to work with either of them and it was the decision of the label producers. She also said how she often tries to block her memories when it comes to the 2015 collabs.

Speaking about her collaboration with Chris Brown, in particular, she remarked:

“We all wanted it to be this big moment, this big single. So, I feel like in [the label’s] mind, they were like, ‘You need the support’ and Chris was like their biggest artist that they had on rhythmic radio at the time.”

While R. Kelly has so far remained silent on the matter, Chris Brown has slammed her. He commented under @nojumper’s post on Instagram which carried the headline “Tinashe Regrets 2015 Collaborations with R. Kelly & Chris Brown.” In response, Brown remarked:

“NAME 5 TINASHE songs or die…EVERYBODY DEAD.”

Chris Brown lashed out at Tinashe following her comments on the Zach Sang Show

In 2015, Tinashe made an appearance in the music video for R. Kelly’s hit number Let’s Be Real Now. The same year, she also collaborated with Chris Brown on her own song, Player.

R. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year-long prison sentence on s*x trafficking and racketeering charges, whereas Chris Brown was accused of inflicting domestic violence on Rihanna in 2009, back when they were a couple, to which he pled guilty. Not only that, since the lawsuit, he has also faced other similar allegations, all of which he has denied.

In the latest episode of the Zach Sang Show, Tinashe was asked whether she would consider her collabs with R. Kelly and Chris Brown memorable. In response, she said that she regretted working with both of them. She began by saying:

“You think I wanted to? I literally block out that R. Kelly song from my mind – I forget that it even exists.”

She further added that in hindsight it was both “embarrassing” and “unreal” that she worked with people who had “long and well-documented history of abuse.”

Tinashe also explained how she was very young, probably 20, when she did the collabs and was a newcomer who had just signed with RCA Records, which made her collaborate with Brown and Kelly.

When asked whether she “lacked a lot of control in that situation,” she further continued by saying “One thousand percent” while mentioning how it was true especially when it came to singles, like the song with Chris Brown.

She explained how, in her personal opinion, the collaboration made zero sense, as Chris was an R&B expert, and her song was a pop one. In addition, she said that she even told the label how she thought Chris’ presence was unnecessary for the song.

While R. Kelly’s representatives have not yet made a statement regarding the matter, Chris Brown not only sarcastically commented on @nojumper’s Instagram post about the incident - saying that people can’t even name 5 Tinashe songs - but later also reposted a fan’s story on his own Instagram ID.

The story stated how Tinashe was reportedly carrying out a “political hate campaign” against Chris Brown while secretly enjoying his music.

In another separate comment, Chris also called her career non-existent and wrote:

“What’s more embarrassing is that she worked with all these people and that not one of us could save her career.”

Meanwhile, netizens thought that the Nightride singer did not deserve all the backlash she earned from Brown as she tried to be as diplomatic as possible and mostly held her label producers accountable for the collabs.

So far, the 333 songstress has not issued a public statement on Chris Brown’s backlash against her. Instead, she promoted her latest single via X with a caption, reading “Anyways…. stream NEEDS.”

Tinashe is a 30-year-old singer who is known for her songs 2 On, Cold Sweat, Joyride, and All My Friends among others. Her notable acting ventures include the sitcom Two and a Half Men and the animated TV teen series Out of Jimmy’s Head.