What does Womp Womp mean on TikTok? Viral phrase explained

The phrase "Womp Womp" or "Wamp Wamp" or even the "Sad Trombone" has been making its rounds on TikTok this year. It is an onomatopoeic term that humorously expresses something bad or disappointing. It uses the sad trombone sound used in TV game shows that indicate loss, failure, or an incorrect answer. A recent viral TikTok video showed @andieplaystrumprt playing the sound.

The earliest use of the phrase can be dated back to the late 1800s to early 1900s but the exact origin of the phrase and sound is still unclear. That being said, Know Your Meme claimed that the term is rumored to have originated with the vaudeville shows that were popular in the US at the time. Know Your Meme also references an October 2005 Urban Dictionary entry by Reverend Dr. Mycopheles who claimed the same.

A year later, on August 15, 2006, user Perry Johnson shared the definition of "Womp Womp" on the Urban Dictionary. He described it as a "lighthearted phrase" indicating a loss.

"A sound of loss heard on a gameshow. (the first womp is a higher frequency sound than the second womp)," Johnson went on to add.

A website called SadTrombone.com was set up in March 2008 that played the Womp Womp sound

As mentioned earlier, the term has gone viral several times in the past and is still making rounds across the internet with people playing it at regular intervals.

A few years after Johnson described the sound, in May 2010, YouTuber Josh Streeter uploaded a clip on the platform with the Sad Trombone audio. The clip went viral and amassed over 1.5 million views and its comment section sparked a discourse with users speculating on the origins of the sound.

In a similar post, Neil Carr of the Board Game Geek Forums questioned his followers about the roots of Womp Womp. His fans, too, made multiple guesses one of which was that it started sometime during the vaudeville shows.

Later, around January 2013, a YouTuber uploaded a video of a student playing the audio when their professor was announcing the class' grades. The clip shows the entire class laughing and also managed to go viral with over 6.4 million views and more than 4000 comments.

In a Reddit forum, /r/OutOfTheLoop, user dancingnutria asked where the phrase originated from. To this, a user who went by the handle Weedwacker stated it was a stock sound originating from the vaudeville show days.

Political controversies stemming from the phrase

In June 2018, Former President Donald Trump's ex-campaign official Corey Lewandowski appeared on Fox News to discuss the US-Mexico border issues. When he was being told about a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome who was separated from her parents, Corey interrupted with a "Womp Womp." The response was deemed compassionless and ended with Lewandowski being called out for his supposedly sarcastic statement.

Expand Tweet

A month later, The Washington News reported the arrest of Shane Ryan Sealy. The 34-year-old reportedly brandished a gun at an immigration rally in Huntsville, Alabama. As he took out his gun, he also yelled "Womp, Womp," referring to Corey's remark. His yelling the phrase was reportedly an intimidating tactic to scare a counter-protestor.

"Womp Womp" is not the only onomatopoeic phrase that has gone viral.

Terms like Ba Dum Tshh (referring to the sound of drums after a punch line is told) or Blech (used to express disgust at something or imply it makes one want to puke) have also become popular. Similarly, slang terms like Sksksksks (means laughing at or finding humor in something) or Big Oof (as in making a big mistake) have also gone viral recently.