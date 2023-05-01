When do Aerosmith tickets go on sale? Presale, dates, venues and all about the upcoming farewell tour

Aerosmith recently announced their upcoming tour titled "Peace Out." Tickets for the same shall be available for sale on Ticketmaster's website from May 5, 2023, at 10 am. The band revealed the news through their social media pages, where they also shared a picture with the title of the tour and the tour dates.

The band announced that they are ready to perform for one last time after 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for around 100 million fans. They added:

"Aerosmith PEACE OUT with special guest The Black Crowes! Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band."

The Instagram post also stated that THX will work on bringing the best sound technology for the audience to the spots where the tour is scheduled to take place. They mentioned that the tour will provide VIP packages and a memorable experience for everyone, adding:

"Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more! For tickets, VIP upgrades and move visit www.Aerosmith.com."

Aerosmith Peace Out tour: Tickets, availability, dates, and more

Aerosmith Peace Out tour tickets are currently available on other websites (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The Aerosmith Peace Out tour is being produced by Live Nation, and the band will be performing in around 40 locations. The tour will start on September 2, 2023, and end on January 26, 2024.

Tickets won't go on sale until May 5, 2023, but in case someone does not wish to miss the event, they can check out websites like Vivid Seats where tickets are already on sale. There could be some difference in prices, but the website has guaranteed that the transactions will be completely safe.

Here is the entire schedule for the Aerosmith Peace Out tour:

September 2 - Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA

September 6 - PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

September 9 - UBS Arena in Long Island, NY

September 12 - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, CA

September 15 - United Center in Chicago, IL

September 18 - Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

September 21 - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

September 24 - PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

September 27 - Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

October 11 - Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

October 14 - State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

October 17 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

October 20 - FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

October 23 - Moody Center in Austin, TX

October 26 - Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

October 29 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

November 1 - AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

November 4 - BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

November 7 - American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

November 10 - CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE

November 13 - XCel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN

November 16 - T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

November 19 - Ball Arena in Denver, CO

November 22 - Vivint Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT

November 25 - Moda Center in Portland, OR

November 28 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

December 1 - Chase Center in San Francisco, CA

December 4 - SAP Center in San Jose, CA

December 7 - Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA

December 10 - Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

December 28 - Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

December 31 - TD Garden in Boston, MA

January 4 - Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH

January 7 - KFC Yum Center in Louisville, KY

January 10 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

January 13 - Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN

January 16 - KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

January 19 - Madison Square Garden in New York, NY

January 23 - Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

January 26 - Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, CA

Joey Kramer won't be joining the tour due to health issues and to spend time with his family. Meanwhile, the Black Crowes will be joining Aerosmith, and the majority of acts that gained recognition during the 70s and 80s will be a part of the event.

