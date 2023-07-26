When did Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders start dating? Relationship explored as Chrisley Knows Best alum announces split from fiancé

On Tuesday, July 25, Chrisley Knows Best alum Chase Chrisley and Elegant Tans by Emmy founder Emmy Medders, who confirmed their relationship status on Instagram back in July 2020, announced their split. Chase Chrisley shared the news on social media and mentioned that the duo had "agreed to part ways."

“Everybody has been asking questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Chrisley Knows Best alum Chase Chrisley's breakup announcement (Image via Instagram/@chasechrisley)

Prior to the announcement, fans noticed that the duo had removed all their images and videos featuring each other from their social media accounts. Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders unfollowed one another on Instagram as well.

Chase Chrisley's representative Adam Ambrose told People that "things didn't work" between the two and they decided to move on with their lives.

"The couple has decided to go their separate ways. Chase has nothing but love and respect for Emmy and wishes her well. Unfortunately things didn't work and they are both moving on with their lives."

The stars who got engaged a few months ago in October 2022, also deleted their engagement pictures.

Chase Chrisley was certain that Emmy Medders was the one for him

Chase and Emmy Medder (Image via Twitter/ @anniversary2day)

Emmy Medders and Chase Chrisley made their relationship official on Instagram on July 5, 2020, although they knew each other for years prior to that and began dating in early 2020, according to People. The duo often spoke about marrying each other, and during an interview with US Weekly in February 2021, Chase said he was "definitely going to end up marrying" Emmy.

“She and I have both talked about it. I’m definitely going to end up marrying her, probably. If she wants me. If she’ll take me, I’m all for it.”

During the spring of 2021, the couple's relationship was on and off at times. However, starting in 2022, the couple began posting frequent pictures of themselves traveling and having fun together. Moreover, towards the end of the year, the couple announced their engagement in October 2022.

Chase and Emmy Medder (Image via Twitter/ @anniversary2day)

The event took place at Nashville's First Horizon Baseball Stadium. The Chrisley Knows Best alum Chase shared the news on his Instagram.

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chase Chrisley described it as a "perfect night" when he proposed to Emmy. The actor shared with People that he had no doubts about starting this journey with Emmy and getting married to her.

Furthermore, he shared how excited they were to "build a family" together. The couple also discussed when they will get married in an Instagram story, where Emmy Medders said they had yet to decide the date.

Emmy Medders discussed her relationship with Chase Chrisley after the engagement during an interview with Savannah Chrisley on her Unlocked podcast. During the conversation, she also discussed the break-up the couple went through and how they eventually reconnected. According to her:

"We started talking right before COVID hit. It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one, like, major breakup where we didn't talk for like — I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me."

