Emmy Medders recently spoke at length about her relationship with fiance Chase Chrisley.

The former made an appearance on her sister-in-law-to-be Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast on Wednesday, December 27, 2022. She opened up about her relationship with Chrisley Knows Best star Chase while also giving a rundown as to what led to their proposal in October 2022.

Chase proposed to Emmy on October 5, 2022, at the First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. To make it special, he rented out the 12,000-seat stadium, which had 175,000 rose petals laid on the field in the shape of a heart. Emmy had revealed to PEOPLE at the time that she was surprised and had "no idea it was happening."

Speaking to Savannah on the podcast, Emmy said:

"We started talking right before COVID hit. It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one like major breakup where we didn't talk for like—I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me."

Emmy also stated that their relationship has been great since they got back together, following which Chase popped the question.

Savannah talks about her complicated relationship with Emmy on the podcast

On the Unlocked podcast, the future sisters got candid about their relationship. Savannah opened up about a time when she wasn't on best terms with Emmy, as they had a rough patch at the beginning of their friendship.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that the two ladies had a heated fight while filming for Growing Up Chrisley in Miami, which didn't make it to the final show.

Savannah said:

"It's not to say Emmy and I have a great relationship by any means."

To this, Emmy said:

"But there is no hate at all. I know we're not sisters yet, but family's gonna get in arguments."

Although the sisters revealed that it wasn't the only fight they had, they both maintained that it was Chase who was in the middle of it all.

A quick look into Chase and Emmy's relationship timeline

Throughout the course of their relationship, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have faced many ups and downs, including a brief breakup in 2021. However, all is now well as Chase proposed to Emmy in October 2022.

Chase went public with his relationship with Emmy in the summer of 2020. The couple were already good friends and have known each other for many years. However, in the spring of 2021, Chrisley Knows Best documented some tension between the two. Emmy confronted her boyfriend for "standing her up" to spend time with his friends.

Chase, for his part, revealed that her constant calling and texting while he was spending quality time with his friends made him feel suffocated. In summer 2021, as season 3 of the series premiered, everything seemed well between the duo, with Chase openly discussing the potential of getting married to Emmy.

In August 2021, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed to Life & Style that he was “single” after playing “ping-pong” a bit with Emmy over the past few months. In April 2022, however, she posted an Instagram picture with Chase, seemingly hinting that they were back together.

Chase then confirmed in May 2022 that the couple had given their relationship another chance by posting a series of photos of the duo on a romantic vacation. In October 2022, they announced their engagement on social media. Chase captioned a photo from their proposal and said:

"I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God. You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

As of October 2022, the pair told PEOPLE that they hadn't started planning their wedding but had agreed on a location, which would be Charleston. However, their wedding day might not be as joyous as their proposal, considering Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison in November 2022 over several financial crime convictions.

