When was Robert Yancy Jr. sentenced to life? Authorities launch manhunt as convicted s*x offender escapes Texas prison

Robert Yancy Jr., a convicted s*x offender, escaped from a prison in Brazoria County Texas on Sunday, December 17, 2023. A manhunt is currently underway for Yancy and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice released a statement announcing his escape on Sunday. The 39-year-old offender was serving a life sentence for child s*x assault.

The authorities revealed the news of Robert Yancy Jr.'s escape via a post on X, formerly Twitter, that he was last seen at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, at around 3:38 pm on Sunday.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that he was last spotted driving a 2021 model white Nissan Versa 2021 with the license plate DNR9145. The escaped convict is believed to no longer be in Brazoria. According to reports, Yancy was also spotted sporting a black jumper and a black beanie.

Inmate records that ABC News reported showed that Robert was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022 for continuous s*xual abuse of a 10-year-old in Victoria County.

Texas authorities are asking for local people’s help to spot and capture Robert Yancy Jr.

A manhunt has been organized to capture Robert Yancy Jr. (Image via X / Texas Department of Criminal Justice / Nissan USA)

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice noted that Robert Yancy, Jr. was arrested in the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, approximately 60 miles south of Houston, after receiving the term for the crime.

Authorities were notified that the Nissan that Robert Yancy was driving was seen at approximately 6:09 pm in Victoria County, roughly 110 miles west of Brazoria. The car was spotted after its license plate was submitted into a statewide plate reader system, according to the sheriff's office.

As per the Victoria Police Department, at approximately 8:25 pm, officers stopped a white Nissan that was connected to the fugitive prisoner. However, the only person inside the car was a female driver, who was arrested on an unfiled warrant connected to Yancy's escape.

The woman's identity and the specifics of her connection to Robert Yancy Jr. haven't been revealed by the police department.

TDCJ officially announced the news on X (Image via X / @TDCJ)

In an effort to find the escapee, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public's assistance. The public is urged to avoid Robert Yancy Jr. and to notify the authorities immediately if they see him.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) issued a statement about the same on its official website.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escapee. Robert Yancy, Jr. (#02400500), 39 years old, was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, December 17 at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas."

In the press release, the authorities asked the public to not approach Yancy but to contact their local law enforcement.

"If you have information on his whereabouts, you can also leave a tip with the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477," the police said in their statement.

Yancy's mother, Lenor Priestle, was taken into custody on a felony warrant following a traffic stop at around 8:25 pm on Sunday, December 17, 2023, per ABC News. Authorities noted that she was operating a white 2021 Nissan Versa.

It is worth noting that no new information has arrived related to Robert Yancy Jr at the time of writing this article.