When did Shirlene Quigley go missing? Lizzo's dance captain shares bizarre video on God in wake of bombshell lawsuit allegations

Shirlene Quigley, the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, who has also been sued alongside the singer, went missing back in October 2016. The news about her disappearance resurfaced amidst the bombshell lawsuit filed by Lizzo’s ex-backup dancers on Tuesday, August 1.

The dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, sued the singer, Shirlene, and the production team of Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. on grounds of multiple misconducts.

Allegations against Shirlene stated that the dance captain did not miss a single opportunity to attempt to convert other people’s religions and beliefs to Christianity. She is also accused of debasing those who don't follow a similar Christian lifestyle.

Shirlene also allegedly berated people who engaged in premarital s**ual intercourse, as it goes against her Christian beliefs. However, as hypocritical as it may sound, the lawsuit claimed that Shirlene Quigley often overtly shared details of her s** life and nudged others to do the same.

Lizzo and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley face lawsuit filed by the singer's former dancers. (Image via Twitter/@VJShoredee444)

After news of the lawsuit broke out on Tuesday, Shirlene shared an Instagram video heavily loaded with religious preaching. The dance captain did not address the lawsuit in the video.

Shirlene Quigley faces a string of allegations. (Image via Twitter/@hantaugg)

Shirlene Quigley's 2016 disappearance

Shirlene began her career as one of the members of Beyonce’s original "uhh ohh girls," who appeared alongside the singer in the music video for Crazy in Love in 2003. Apart from Queen Bey, Shirlene has also had experiences working as a dancer with other renowned artists, including Missy Elliott, Rihanna, Ashanti, Chris Brown, and a few others. One of the most sought-after dancers in the industry, she joined Lizzo’s dance team in 2019.

Back in 2016, the then-backup dancer was reported missing after a cryptic remark to her friends. According to Shirlene's father, she said the following before her disappearance:

"Get ready, it's about to happen and I'm going to need you to sub for me."

Some netizens recognized Shirlene Quigley as the backup dancer who went missing in 2016. (Image via Twitter/@neon_heartbeat)

As per her father’s statement, Shirlene was last seen at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal before her phone was found in one of Manhattan’s bridal stores. A police investigation was launched to find the celebrity backup dancer. She was later found safe undergoing medical treatment.

Netizens react to Shirlene Quigley's latest Instagram video about God

Netizens were already appalled by the allegations against Shirlene Quigley proselytizing others came out. When she shared a video preaching about God again on the same day the lawsuit was filed, the internet condemned the dancer for not even addressing the accusations or taking accountability for what she had done.

People were furious, as despite all the allegations, Lizzo's dance team's captain still seemed to attempt to impose her beliefs on others. Shirlene was criticized for using God as an excuse to humiliate others who don't believe in religion or don't abide by every religious saying.

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Netizens slam Shirlene for still trying to impose her Christian belief on others. (Image via Instagram/@shirlenequigley)

Other accusations against Shirlene Quigley

The 39-year-old dancer, who is known for mentioning God and her religion on her Instagram content on a regular basis, was accused of sharing her obscene s**ual fantasies with other dancers on Lizzo's dance team.

According to Variety, upon learning of Arianna Davis’ virginity, Shirlene disclosed that information in several interviews and also posted about it on social media. Shirlene allegedly tried to push Davis toward Christianity. She has also quoted in the past:

"No job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord."

revenge mommy @SweetAsCerasee I wonder if she would feel comfortable if people of other faiths started proselytizing to her at work Lmfao i went to @shirlenequigley page and look what she had postedI wonder if she would feel comfortable if people of other faiths started proselytizing to her at work pic.twitter.com/ST52q4cFRW

In another instance, Shirlene reportedly demonstrated f*llatio to the other dancers in Lizzo’s team, using a banana. Another plaintiff, Noelle Rodriguez said that the dance captain took preaching Christianity as a mission.

Both Lizzo and Shirlene Quigley are yet to respond to the lawsuit.