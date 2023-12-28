When will Lee Sun-kyun be buried? Parasite actor's funeral to be held privately, wife Jeon Hye-jin among chief mourners

Famed Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was found dead in his car on Wednesday, December 27, will be buried at his family's burial grounds in Buan-gun, North Jeolla Province, at midnight on Friday, December 29, 2023, as per Allkpop.

Disclaimer: The article talks about possible suicide and drug abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

The 48-year-old actor's death is thought to be an apparent suicide, and an investigation is underway.

Actor Lee Sun-kyun to be buried on December 29, 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

According to media reports, the Parasite actor's family hosted a wake in Room 1 of the Seoul National University Hospital funeral hall in Jongno, Seoul, on the evening of December 27, where his brothers and his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, were reportedly the chief mourners. The body of the deceased was placed in a coffin on December 28.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car parked near Waryong Park in Jongno, Seoul, at 10.30 am on Wednesday. Charcoal briquettes, which can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, were found in the passenger seat next to him.

The police were looking for him after the actor's manager called them and said that he had "left his home after leaving a will," as reported by Allkpop.

Lee Sun-kyun's funeral procession to be a private affair: The entertainment industry comes together to mourn the loss

According to Allkpop, Lee Sun-kyun's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released a statement confirming the actor's death. The statement read:

“This is HODU&U Entertainment. We are sorry to bring you sad news. Actor Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27. There is no way to contain our sorrow and despair.”

It continued,

“We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation or speculation and malicious reports based on them so that the deceased's final journey will be in peace. The funeral will be held quietly with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey.”

There is reportedly strict security at the wake, with no press allowed. The mortuary site was attended by friends, family, and colleagues of the late actor.

Lee Won-suk, director of the actor's latest movie, Killing Romance, was at the wake to pay his respects. Other actors who made an appearance at the wake were Lee Sung-min, Sol Kyung-gu, Ha Jung-woo, Jung Woo-sung, and Lee Jung-jae, to name a few.

The Korean entertainment industry came to a standstill following the news of Lee Sun-kyun's death. Actors canceled or delayed events scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to mourn and pay tribute to the talented actor.

The late actor's wife, Jeon Hye-jin, and his family greeted everyone who came to the funeral service. Lee Sun-kyun and Jeon Hye-jin married in 2009 and have two children together. Jeon Hye-jin is also a successful and critically acclaimed Korean actress.

Lee Sun-kyun was suspected of alleged drug use

In late October 2023, Lee Sun-kyun was suspected of consuming illegal drugs such as marijuana and psychotropic drugs at the home of a hostess who worked at an entertainment bar he frequented in the Gangnam district.

According to Allkpop, he was questioned by the police on three separate occasions, once on October 28, once on November 4, and once on December 23. The last round of questioning lasted for 19 hours.

The actor denied the allegations and claimed that the hostess and another woman were blackmailing him for 350 million KRW. He also claimed that he was tricked into doing illicit drugs.

According to Yonhap, the actor was asked to take drug tests, which returned negative or inconclusive results. The drug use allegations cost him his reputation, as the once beloved actor had to drop out of many projects.

South Korea has a strict no-tolerance policy towards drugs. Illegal drug use can result in a prison sentence of six months to 14 years depending on the severity of the crime.

Lee Sun-kyun rose to international fame after his portrayal of Park Dong-ik, the patriarch of the wealthy Park family, in Bong Joon-ho's 2020 Oscar-winning flick Parasite. Lee Sun-kyun's other projects include My Mister, Coffee Prince, and Dr. Brain.