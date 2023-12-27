Explained: Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun's drug charge controversy

In October 2023, several South Korean news outlets sparked speculation about Lee Sun-kyun's alleged drug involvement and subsequent police investigations for the same. Soon enough, on the 20th of the same month, the actor's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released a statement confirming that he was currently undergoing police investigations.

However, there was no confirmation or denial regarding the idol's speculated drug usage. Additionally, the agency also learned that the actor's been receiving blackmail and threats from unrevealed individuals who are also said to be allegedly involved with the drug controversy.

While the actor later denied the allegations directed towards him, the police investigations continued to take place, and Lee Sun-kyun also underwent a 19-hour-long questioning on December 24 regarding the blackmail threats.

Though he filed for a lie detector test through his lawyer on December 26 to confirm his innocent stance in the drug controversy, the actor was found dead in his car on December 27, leaving netizens shocked.

All you need to know about Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun's drug charge controversy

Around mid-October, several South Korean news outlets reported that the famous Parasite actor was involved in drug usage and was undergoing police investigations for the same.

One particular outlet, Gyeonggi Shinmun, stated that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit has been conducting investigations with a total of eight people who are allegedly involved in the particular illegal drug exchange.

The outlet speculated that the actor was involved in the usage of marijuana and other illegal drugs, which he gained through a hostess working at a sophisticated high-end bar in the Gangnam district of Seoul that's reportedly known for illegal drug activities.

However, his agency released a statement, neither confirming nor denying these accusations but simply affirming that the actor is undergoing investigations at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Station.

Regardless, the police confirmed that the actor wasn't a confirmed suspect, but the investigations were purely based on certain leads they gathered. Following the same, the actor made his first public appearance on October 28 for the first round of investigations at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Station, where he apologized to his fans through the reporters gathered outside.

Lee Sun-kyun stated that he regrets causing distress and disappointment to the fans regarding the controversy that landed on the internet.

"First of all, I sincerely apologize for the great amount of disappointment I have brought to so many people for being involved in such an unpleasant incident. I would like to bow my head in apology to everyone who has trusted in me and support me all this time."

He continued:

"As I delivered through my agency, my position is that I will faithfully participate in the investigation with an honest attitude. I feel very sorry to my family, who is suffering a lot at the moment. I will sincerely and truthfully answer (the questions) during the investigation."

However, since he continued to neither confirm nor deny the allegations, netizens continued to ponder the actor's stance.

Soon enough, the police stated that Lee Sun-kyun tested negative in the drug tests administered by the authorities through the second round of investigations that took place on November 4. Additionally, another detailed hair analysis revealed that the actor had not been involved in drug usage for at least the past ten months, as reported by SBS 8 News.

However, police investigations continued, especially concerning the blackmail threats he received. Along with the confirmation of police investigations, the actor's agency also stated that Lee Sun-kyun has consequently been blackmailed by an anonymous individual that they referred to as 'A.'

Subsequently, the actor filed a complaint against two individuals, accusing them of blackmailing, and one of the individuals was the hostess of the Gangnam bar.

He stated, according to Yonhap News Agency, that the hostess blackmailed him regarding his alleged drug usage and also confessed that she had tricked him into taking drugs and that he wasn't aware of what he was consuming.

Regardless, the results stayed negative, and the hostess was arrested in November. The police also reported obtaining an arrest warrant for the other person Lee Sun-kyun filed a complaint against.

The actor underwent a 19-hour-long investigation until December 24 regarding the blackmail threats, and following its conclusion, he stated to Yonhap News Agency:

"I feel like it is a bit too late, but I've finished the questioning by the police about the blackmail case. Hope the police wisely determine which statements are more reliable between mine and the blackmailers."

Following the three rounds of investigation, the hostess continued to claim that the actor was involved in drug use. However, since the test results came out negative, Lee Sun-kyun's lawyer stated to Yonhap News Agency that a lie detector test was required on both parties to find out whose side was claiming the truth.

"The last third interrogation was essentially a confrontation. The police conducted the questioning based on 'A's statements, asking for Lee's opinions. If 'A's statements were true, the National Forensic Service's precise examination should have also returned positive results, but Lee Sun-kyun received a negative result."

It continues:

In such an unjust situation, it is necessary to scientifically verify who is telling the truth by having 'A' also undergo the lie detector test.

Therefore, a statement requesting the same was submitted by the actor's lawyer to the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Police Station.

However, before the investigation could proceed any further, Lee Sun-kyun was found dead by the police in his car on December 27 at 10:30 AM after receiving a distress call from his wife.