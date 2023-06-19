Where was Noah Enos found? Body of 26-year-old man who went missing five days ago finally recovered in Chicago

The body of Noah Enos, the 26-year-old who went missing last Monday, was found in the Chicago River on Saturday, June 17, 2023. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Noah’s body was pulled from the North Branch of the river, near North Elston Avenue’s 1300 block at around 9:45 am.

Noah was last seen on Monday, June 12, leaving a concert at the Salt Shed music venue around 10 pm. The coroner's office is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the 26-year-old's death.

DrowningVictims @SmileyFaceCult

Be him. #IL



We must start having a real conversation about these men being stalked and murdered. Stop letting people make excuses. The body of #NoahEnos was pulled today from the CHICAGO river. No official ID but it willBe him. #SFK We must start having a real conversation about these men being stalked and murdered. Stop letting people make excuses. The body of #NoahEnos was pulled today from the CHICAGO river. No official ID but it willBe him. #SFK #IL We must start having a real conversation about these men being stalked and murdered. Stop letting people make excuses. https://t.co/f9DTUpIgaR

An investigation into Noah Enos' death has been launched. The Chicago police and investigators are trying to piece together the timeline of the occurrences that took place on Monday night.

His girlfriend, Nicole Wijs, said that Noah’s coworker invited him to attend a concert by King Gizzard & the Lizzard Wizard, an Australian rock band, whom Noah had never heard before. She said that Noah and his coworker were seen walking around the venue at around 9:30 pm in surveillance footage. The show ended at 10 pm, leaving a 30-minute gap for the investigators to look into to see where Noah Enos could have gone.

Noah Enos' last message to his girlfriend was around 9 pm

Noah's girlfriend, Nicole Wijs, claimed that he sent her text messages throughout the night. He also sent Nicole a Snapchat picture with his coworker inside the venue. As per Noah Enos' girlfriend, his last message to her was around 9 pm, after which his mobile phone was said to have died an hour later.

Besides tat, Nicole said that Noah’s coworker told her that the two got separated toward the end of the show. She added that people had contacted her to tell her they saw Noah at the concert.

Rose @901Lulu Noah Enos (26) went to a concert at The Salt Shed in Chicago, Illinois on Monday. Nobody has heard from him since. He attended the concert with a coworker that tried to contact him when the show was over, only to reach a dead phone at 10pm. #MissingPerson Noah Enos (26) went to a concert at The Salt Shed in Chicago, Illinois on Monday. Nobody has heard from him since. He attended the concert with a coworker that tried to contact him when the show was over, only to reach a dead phone at 10pm. #MissingPerson https://t.co/Qh9nqqoEC6

When she could not reach Noah after the show ended, she thought that he might have gone for a drink with his coworker. However, when he still did not return by 4 am, Nicole drove by the Salt Shed because she felt something was wrong. She said:

“Even if he did want to go hang out with a friend, he would tell me. He would borrow friends’ phones to tell me.”

Nicole spoke to local outlets and said that Tuesday morning at around 10 am, she started calling hospitals to see if her boyfriend was there.

Although Nicole and Noah had been together for about two years, they knew each other since middle school. She said that her family moved out of Missouri while Noah’s family just moved there.

“We said we’re 14, we probably shouldn’t do a long-distance relationship — let’s see if we can find our way back to each other again, then we’ll make it work. I need to bring him home.”

DrowningVictims @SmileyFaceCult



These aren’t accidents.

These are connected to the other young men found in water



#NoahEnos I can’t believe Chicago media is so silent after Another young man has vanished off the streets after a night outThese aren’t accidents.These are connected to the other young men found in water I can’t believe Chicago media is so silent after Another young man has vanished off the streets after a night outThese aren’t accidents.These are connected to the other young men found in water #NoahEnos

She described Noah to be charismatic, caring, incredibly intelligent, and a wonderful person as well as a wonderful partner and dad to their two dogs. She said that Noah was not the kind of person who would up and leave without any reason. Nicole Wijs cried while speaking about Noah, saying:

“I love you so much. I miss you. I’m sick and I’m crumbling without you. I’m scared. I’m so worried that you’re not safe, wherever you are that you’re not being taken care of and I just want to know that you’re okay—I want you home.”

She told local outlets that Noah Enos just started working at Frontier restaurant in Wicker Park. After he went missing, his family and friends shared the missing person flyer on social media and posted his pictures to find him. Noah Enos’ mother, Lee Ann Captain, had suspected foul play in his disappearance.

After receiving the news of Noah’s death, his family had been shattered. A GoFundMe page has been created to help and support Noah Enos’ family after their loss. Noah’s uncle, Chris Captain, shared the news of his unfortunate passing on Facebook. The family also thanked everyone who reached out to them with prayers and kind messages.

