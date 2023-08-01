Where is the Tau fruit fly from? Neighborhoods affected and all about the California fruit fly quarantine situation

A fruit fly from Asia, known as the "Tau fly," has led to the Santa Clarita Valley's first-ever quarantine. Since a bunch of these flies were discovered at Stevenson Ranch, a 79-square-mile quarantine zone has been put in place.

These yellow-and-black "Tau" fruit flies pose great harm for agriculture and crops including citrus fruits, tomatoes, avocado, cucurbits, and peppers.

Speaking about the fly invasion, the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner / Weights & Measures public information officer, Ken Pellman, stated that:

"[It’s] a serious infestation, so a quarantine is needed. There’s going to be trapping in the area to trap the pests and hopefully this will be over with soon.”

The Tau fly, found mostly in South Asia, has now been discovered in the USA. San Bernardino County saw the first outbreak of this species in 2016, and since then, the flies have been identified and effectively eliminated thrice.

California Department of Food and Agriculture is trying their best to control the spread of Tau fruit fly

People have been quarantined due to the invasion of the Tau fruit flies (Image via CDFA)

Due to the presence of the Tau fruit fly, a first-of-its-kind quarantine has been enforced in an elite Southern California neighborhood. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture aka CDFA, as of July 25, more than 20 invasive Tau fruit flies had been found in the Stevenson Ranch.

Authorities acted quickly to confine the residents after learning about these flies. The 79 square miles of the authorized quarantine area are surrounded by Castaic Junction to the north, Honby Avenue to the east, Oat Mountain to the south, and Del Valle to the west.

On July 25, the CDFA released a statement announcing the threat, noting how the flies are a "serious pest" to crops and natural resources. The CDFA also believes that they were brought in from out of state.

“It’s believed the fly was introduced by travelers bringing uninspected produce into the state, [which is] a common pathway for invasive species.”

Even the residents of the quarantine region were asked by CDFA to refrain from moving any fruits and vegetables off their land in order to stop the spread of this invasive species. They further said added:

"They may be consumed or processed (i.e. juiced, frozen, cooked, or ground in the garbage disposal) at the property where they were picked. Otherwise, they should be disposed-of by double-bagging in plastic and placing the bags in a bin specifically for garbage."

The CDFA even promised to try and eradicate the flies and stop them from spreading to new locations. They mentioned in their official press release how they will use a bunch of methods to do so.

"[The] staff will cut host fruit and vegetables to inspect for any fruit fly larvae that may be present. Additionally, properties within 200 meters of detections will be treated with a naturally derived organic-approved material known as Spinosad, which will help remove any live adult fruit flies and reduce the density of the population."

What are the dangers of Tau fruit flies?

The Tau fruit flies do not harm people, and they don't sting or bite. Additionally, they lack venom. However, they might spread tau protein to people. Humans' immune systems may react negatively to the protein exposure from these files, resulting in inflammation and other health problems.

Additionally, due to their hairy bodies, harmful bacteria and other germs can adhere to them, land on humans' hands or food, and spread diseases that lead to health issues, particularly diarrhoea.