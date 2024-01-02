Which school did Harry Pitman attend? Family of 16-year-old stab victim opens up about teen’s death on Primrose Hill during NYE

Tragedy struck on December 31, 2023, when Harry Pitman, a 16-year-old schoolboy, was fatally stabbed at 11.40 pm on Primrose Hill during the New Year's Eve fireworks. He allegedly got into an altercation with another teenager and was stabbed as a result. Police have reportedly arrested a 16-year-old as a suspect.

Paramedics were called to the scene and spent 10 minutes performing CPR on Pitman, but they were unsuccessful. Harry Pitman reportedly died just minutes before the clock struck twelve.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry Pitman, a St Thomas More secondary school student, had gathered on Primrose Hill with seven friends to watch the annual New Year's Eve fireworks. Harry Pitman's sister, Tayla, described her brother as "mischievous and cheeky" who didn't "have a bad bone in his body." As per The Daily Mail, she also said:

“Harry was my baby brother, he was the most handsome boy you could ever meet. Harry could be mischievous and cheeky and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right.”

16-year-old Harry Pitman, a student at St Thomas More secondary school, was fatally stabbed during the New Year's Eve fireworks

Hailing from Tottenham, North London, Harry Pitman was born to parents Amanda Woolveridge, 37, and Neil Pitman, 39. He was the middle of five children. He attended Wilbury Primary School in Edmonton and was a student at St Thomas More Secondary School in Wood Green. Harry Pitman was also a Catholic and had his confirmation at St John Vianney in Harringay Church last Easter, the MailOnline reported.

According to a statement given to the Daily Mail, his 19-year-old sister Tayla said that their four-year-old brother and five-year-old sister still didn't know that Harry had died.

"We haven’t told them what’s happened yet, we don’t know how to," she said.

Tayla also said that their mother was devastated and couldn't bring herself to remove Harry's dinner from the oven. She continued:

"I remember holding him [Harry] in my arms for the first time when I was barely three years old. Now he won't ever get to grow up."

According to Tayla, Harry Pitman had dreams of joining the army and pledging to the SAS.

"Our great grandfather, George Davis, was a sergeant major in the second world war. Harry wanted to follow in his footsteps and join the Army. He wanted to be on the frontline," she said.

Harry's elder brother Patrick, aged 18, said he knew Harry "better than anyone" as they had shared a room for the "best part of 16 years." Patrick said that even after he had moved out, Harry often sought him out, and they "played video games and talked about getting older."

"He [Harry] won't grow older now, someone has taken his life away," Patrick said.

He also said that Harry Pitman was a huge football fan and was a supporter of the Spurs as a teenager "born and bred in Tottenham." Patrick's most cherished memory of them together was the two of them running into a pitch after a celebrity charity football match a few years ago.

Harry's parents were reportedly too upset to give any comments. A family friend said:

"His [Harry's] mother is devastated, the whole family are."

According to the MailOnline, Harry Pitman is believed to have traveled five miles from his home to Primrose Hill in Camden to watch the fireworks. Primrose Hill, an exclusive London suburb for the elite with multimillion-pound houses, is home to celebrities like Jude Law, Daniel Craig, and Kate Moss, to name a few.

Investigation into the death of Harry Pitman continue as Metropolitan Police scour the area for evidence

An estimated 20,000 to 50,000 people gathered at Primrose Hill for the spectacular fireworks display. Instead, they became witness to a murder as Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed just before midnight.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 11.40 pm. Spectators captured footage of ambulances rushing through to reach the victim, but it was ultimately too late. Harry Pitman was reportedly pronounced dead after the paramedics failed to resuscitate him.

According to The Sun, Benedict Smith, a witness, said that police put up a cordon, and "ambulances came through the crowd up to the top of the hill.” He added,

“The police and medical crew were doing constant CPR for at least ten minutes.”

Another woman called Maissa wrote on the London Crime Facebook Group of the horrors of the party continuing after the teenager's death. She posted:

“I was there and saw the child. It was a painful thing. I do not think I will forget what happened for the rest of my life. The poor person was dying and people were celebrating as if the child was an animal.”

According to the BBC, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan of the Metropolitan Police appealed to witnesses to contact them with any information.

"We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year. It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences. Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police," he said.

Primrose Hill was closed on Monday, January 1, for investigation. Police have cordoned off the area using police tapes, and forensic tents have been set up.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry Pitman was the 22nd teenager to be stabbed in London in 2023, 18 of whom died due to their injuries. As mentioned earlier, police have arrested a fellow 16-year-old as a suspect. The teenager was held in custody at a North London police station.