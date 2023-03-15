Who is Bethany Mandel? Conservative author trolled as she struggles to define woke in viral clip 

Bethany Mandel, an American conservative author, became the subject of online mockery after she struggled to define the widely used word “woke” while criticizing liberals and progressives. Following her interview with Briahna Joy Gray on The Hill's online program Rising on Tuesday, March 14, a short clip from the same went viral.

The word “woke” has been constantly used by the right to criticize everything that they consider liberal or leftist.

Evan @daviddunn177 twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… The Vanguard @vanguard_pod LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" https://t.co/uwRSSH0LaM Bethany Mandel can’t define what “woke” means. And she homeschools her kids. @bethanyshondark Bethany Mandel can’t define what “woke” means. And she homeschools her kids. @bethanyshondark twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s…

During Tuesday’s interview, co-host Briahna pressed Bethany to give a definition of the term “woke” as the term was brought up several times during their discussion. Briahna said that she wanted to make sure that they were on the same page.

When asked the meaning, Bethany’s words faltered, and she floundered to voice out a concrete definition of the word. She then said:

“This is gonna be one of those moments that goes viral.”

However, after her initial stammering, Bethany continued:

“I mean, woke is something that’s very hard to define, and we’ve spent an entire chapter defining it. It is sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine and reduce society in order to create hierarchies of oppression."

Bethany Mandel gets trolled after failing to define "woke" despite writing a book criticizing it

Bethany Mandel, who is a political and cultural commentator, criticized the “woke” left in her new book, Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation.

In the book, she argued about how the far-left has been indoctrinating and destroying America’s youth with radical ideology, "gender madness", and "victimhood culture".

However, as she struggled to define the word in Tuesday's interview, the conservative columnist ended up saying:

"Um, sorry, I—it’s hard to explain in a 15-second sound bite.”

Lady Whistledown in the Hood @colorfullstory #StayWoke So Bethany Mandel decided to use a word that she spent an entire chapter on but couldn’t define in 15 sec. Yet she wants people to be against something she herself, republicans, conservatives, klan members don’t understand. #racismisstupid So Bethany Mandel decided to use a word that she spent an entire chapter on but couldn’t define in 15 sec. Yet she wants people to be against something she herself, republicans, conservatives, klan members don’t understand. #racismisstupid #StayWoke https://t.co/ppLAqbmmbO

When Briahna told Bethany to take her time, libertarian co-host Robby Soave tried to assist her a little. He added:

“I mean, everybody is weighing in against wokeness. Like we do some of it on this show as well. It’s definitely something you know what it is when you see it.”

Bethany’s inability to give a proper definition of the American conservative's favorite buzzword did go viral on social media. Several users blatantly called the author out and some even labeled her a "white supremacist."

User @AllVultures wrote that "woke" is a term used by black people, which refers to the political and racial awareness of black people. They argued that white supremacists appropriated the term and kept using it as a catchall to continue racism.

The user claimed that Bethany Mandel is a member of the white supremacist community; thus, when she was asked to define woke, she embarrassed herself.

Mute All Culture Vultures @AllVultures “Woke” is a black term that means - black ppl being racially & politically aware. White supremacist society hijacked it & use it as a catchall for their racism. Bethany Mandel, a member of the suspected white supremacist community, was asked what woke means & embarrassed herself. “Woke” is a black term that means - black ppl being racially & politically aware. White supremacist society hijacked it & use it as a catchall for their racism. Bethany Mandel, a member of the suspected white supremacist community, was asked what woke means & embarrassed herself. https://t.co/iVs2qBHJ0Q

Ragnarok Lobster @eclecticbrotha The Vanguard @vanguard_pod LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" https://t.co/uwRSSH0LaM "We need to redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression" is hilarious projection from a woman marinating in her own white privilege. WE ALREADY LIVE in a society full of hierarchies of oppression. Bethany Mandel wants to protect the white supremacist status quo. twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… "We need to redo society in order to create hierarchies of oppression" is hilarious projection from a woman marinating in her own white privilege. WE ALREADY LIVE in a society full of hierarchies of oppression. Bethany Mandel wants to protect the white supremacist status quo. twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s…

Brunch Liberals @brunchliberals



Let them make a fool out of themselves online so their clips can pop up 20 years from now and embarrass their children and grandchildren.



And, share this clip. Bethany Mandel foresaw it going viral, so... The Vanguard @vanguard_pod LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" https://t.co/uwRSSH0LaM Always... ALWAYS make white people define 'woke' whenever they use it.Let them make a fool out of themselves online so their clips can pop up 20 years from now and embarrass their children and grandchildren.And, share this clip. Bethany Mandel foresaw it going viral, so... twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… Always... ALWAYS make white people define 'woke' whenever they use it.Let them make a fool out of themselves online so their clips can pop up 20 years from now and embarrass their children and grandchildren.And, share this clip. Bethany Mandel foresaw it going viral, so... twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s…

insiderfilms @insiderfilms1 🤣 Conservative author Bethany Mandel new "anti-woke book launch grift" doesn't go well. Conservative author Bethany Mandel new "anti-woke book launch grift" doesn't go well. 😆 🤣 https://t.co/duTthrcH1z

Jason Rosenberg @mynameisjro Marisa Kabas @MarisaKabas if there’s a better illustration of conservative brain rot, i haven’t seen it if there’s a better illustration of conservative brain rot, i haven’t seen it https://t.co/iuGw7KVp3h LMAO could not have happened to a better person, anti-science transphobe Bethany Mandel twitter.com/marisakabas/st… LMAO could not have happened to a better person, anti-science transphobe Bethany Mandel twitter.com/marisakabas/st…

Q (aka KiKi Fulton) @AmericanQF @msolurin Bethany Mandel write a whole damn chapter in her book against being woke. Yet, she can’t define it, while promoting said book. I can’t with these blatant racists. @msolurin Bethany Mandel write a whole damn chapter in her book against being woke. Yet, she can’t define it, while promoting said book. I can’t with these blatant racists.

Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX The Vanguard @vanguard_pod LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" https://t.co/uwRSSH0LaM "Woke" targets Black and LGBTQ people. It's right-wing code. Bethany Mandel knows that code. She just doesn't want to say THIS on-air: "The right wants to eradicate queer and trans people and put Black people in their place. Wokeness means they have rights, which we reject." twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… "Woke" targets Black and LGBTQ people. It's right-wing code. Bethany Mandel knows that code. She just doesn't want to say THIS on-air: "The right wants to eradicate queer and trans people and put Black people in their place. Wokeness means they have rights, which we reject." twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s…

Brent @rbpakawok The Bethany Mandel clip is a perfect example of what it's like to live in a right wing bubble.



'Woke' doesn't need to have an actual meaning in the circles she travels.



Bur when asked to explain it to Earth People, she can't without sounding even more ridiculous. The Bethany Mandel clip is a perfect example of what it's like to live in a right wing bubble.'Woke' doesn't need to have an actual meaning in the circles she travels.Bur when asked to explain it to Earth People, she can't without sounding even more ridiculous.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 The Vanguard @vanguard_pod LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" LOL: Briahna Joy Gray BREAKS the brain of Rising guest Bethany Mandel by asking her to define "wokeness" https://t.co/uwRSSH0LaM Perversion of “woke” is just 2023 Southern Strategy explained by Lee Atwater below. If Bethany Mandel was tongue-tied it was only cuz she couldn’t say this out loud: twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… Perversion of “woke” is just 2023 Southern Strategy explained by Lee Atwater below. If Bethany Mandel was tongue-tied it was only cuz she couldn’t say this out loud: twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… https://t.co/Gal8W5JlQR

Christoph Mergerson, Ph.D. @colorofresearch Jonathan Chait @jonathanchait I find the pile on about this clip kind of gross. She may be wrong, but she's not an idiot. She just froze up on TV. It happens. twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… I find the pile on about this clip kind of gross. She may be wrong, but she's not an idiot. She just froze up on TV. It happens. twitter.com/vanguard_pod/s… Bethany Mandel wasn’t asked to solve a calculus problem. She was asked to define a simple term, “woke,” about which she claims to be a subject-matter expert—and she was exposed as a b—-s—- artist. Interesting that you are positioning her as a victim, though. twitter.com/jonathanchait/… Bethany Mandel wasn’t asked to solve a calculus problem. She was asked to define a simple term, “woke,” about which she claims to be a subject-matter expert—and she was exposed as a b—-s—- artist. Interesting that you are positioning her as a victim, though. twitter.com/jonathanchait/…

TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes on Post and Mast*don) @TrumpsTaxes Dee-lish.



Conservative Bethany Mandel goes right for the ‘woke’ talking point, but is relegated to 40 seconds of awkward word salad when simply asked to define it.



Dee-lish.Conservative Bethany Mandel goes right for the ‘woke’ talking point, but is relegated to 40 seconds of awkward word salad when simply asked to define it.https://t.co/OqX50woGMC

Sasha Senderovich @returnstosender Marisa Kabas @MarisaKabas if there’s a better illustration of conservative brain rot, i haven’t seen it if there’s a better illustration of conservative brain rot, i haven’t seen it https://t.co/iuGw7KVp3h Bethany Mandel is an idiot. She’s also buddies with Batya Ungar-Sargon who—when she was op-ed editor at the Forward—published a whole lot of her, including, right after Charlottesville, the infamous “let’s be friends with Nazis” piece. twitter.com/marisakabas/st… Bethany Mandel is an idiot. She’s also buddies with Batya Ungar-Sargon who—when she was op-ed editor at the Forward—published a whole lot of her, including, right after Charlottesville, the infamous “let’s be friends with Nazis” piece. twitter.com/marisakabas/st…

While Republicans have spent the last few years waging a verbal war against "woke," a recent poll found that a good majority of Americans deem the term positive and define it as a quality where one is informed, aware of, and educated on social injustices.

Bethany Mandel was among the "36 under 36"

Bethany Mandel attended Rutgers University in 2005 and graduated in 2008 with a degree in Jewish Studies and History. The 37-year-old adopted conservative views during her college years.

Bethany worked for the Washington Hebrew Congregation after graduation while she kept looking for a position in America’s conservative politics. She later became a fifth-grade teacher at Jay Pritzker Academy for a year. In 2010, Bethany pursued an Orthodox conversion to Judaism, after which she started working as a writer and a fundraiser at the Heritage Foundation.

Mandel later became a blogger, editor, and marketer for Commentary magazine. She has also been a guest commentator on several television and radio shows.

In 2013, Jewish Week named Bethany Shondark Mandel one of “36 under 36” for her impactful advocacy for conservative causes. She was also named among the “Forward 50” in 2015.

Bethany Mandel is married to Seth Mandel and has five children with him.

Poll : 0 votes