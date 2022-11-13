Who can inherit Aaron Carter’s estate? State of California set to make decision as singer reportedly died without will

Early 2000s pop singer Aaron Carter died without leaving behind a will, and it is reported that the State of California is set to make decisions about his estate and wealth.

Aaron Carter (image via Nogen Beck)

Last week, Carter's fiancee Melanie Martin, found the 34-year-old dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California. Although it is unclear as to what the cause of his death was, it is speculated that he lost his long-standing battle with drug addiction. He is survived by a son, Prince, who is 11 months old.

Aaron Carter was not financially well off before his death

The state of California is set to make decisions on who will inherit Aaron Carter's estate, following his death last week, as he did not leave behind a will. A source reported that Aaron was not thinking about his death and claimed that it could have been an accident.

They said:

"Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident.”

Though he did not have a will, he was planning on selling his home prior to his untimely death. Aaron's lawyer urged him to make a will, especially because he had a child who depended on him. In most states, when a single parent dies without a will in place, leaving behind a child, the child gets the parent's inheritance.

Earlier in September, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services got involved with Aaron and Melanie's house, removing their son, Prince, from his home. The child now resides with Melanie's mother.

It is also reported that Aaron Carter was not financially well off before his death. He was living paycheck to paycheck and would very quickly spend what he earned. He put his house on the market so that his son could gain security in any equity the sale brought.

Carter put his Lancaster estate up for sale. (image via Getty/Berkshire Hathaway Home Services)

Carter battled with drug addiction for several years

A spokesperson for the I Want Candy singer said that Aaron was working very hard towards his recovery prior to his death, keeping his son in mind. He also claimed that Aaron wanted to make amends with his family. Just two months prior to his death, Aaron spoke about the battle he faced with drugs and claimed that he was five years sober.

Aaron Carter (L) with brother Nick Carter (R) (image via Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

Aaron Carter's life as a pop star lasted for a short time. He became famous by the age of nine and burned out by 20, and has since become infamous for his battle with drugs and addiction. He was also arrested several times for driving under the influence and being in possession of cannabis. He was also accused by his former partner of physical abuse.

Following a successful career in the music industry, he filed for bankruptcy in 2013 as soon as he turned 18, owing the IRS millions in back taxes. He has a dysfunctional family, even accusing one of his three sisters of abuse. He also named his older brother Nick Carter, of Backstreet Boys fame, in the abuse allegations.

All this was punctuated by the loss of his son to a custody battle in September.

Following his sudden death, Aaron Carter received a lot of tributes from loved ones. Former girlfriends Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff poured their hearts out for him on their respective social media handles. His estranged family, Nick Carter, and twin sister, Angel Carter, mourned their loss with painful remembrance.

