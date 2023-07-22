Who is Chanel Thierry? DJ Mustard to pay ex-wife $24K in child support

Chanel Thierry, American record producer Dijon Isaiah McFarlane aka DJ Mustard’s ex-wife, lost the divorce lawsuit after a judge turned down her request for a huge amount in monetary support. Mustard only has to pay Chanel $24K in monthly child support.

The duo started dating when Mustard was 19 and got engaged in 2018. Chanel and Mustard tied the knot in October 2020, and after almost two years of marriage, in May 2022, the 33-year-old producer announced that he had filed for divorce from his wife.

Chanel Thierry, 30, has over 450K followers on Instagram, where she posts lifestyle and family content. She also owns the Los Angeles, California-based loungewear clothing brand Sleepova. The 30-year-old also has a YouTube channel named Chanel Dijon, where her latest venture has been cooking videos.

DJ Mustard and Chanel Thierry have three children together. Thierry will be receiving the entirety of the child support money. However, as per court documents, no spousal support will be provided to Chanel Thierry, who initially asked for $82,000 a month.

Chanel Thierry will not receive any spousal support from DJ Mustard

Mustard’s win came after the judge validated the prenuptial agreement between the former couple. As part of that agreement, the musician paid Chanel $315,000 as a one-time payment. Mustard hired divorce attorney Samantha Spector for this case.

The settled amount of $24,500 as child support is higher than the $19,000 per month that Mustard was previously paying after a temporary agreement earlier in 2023.

As per the court order, Chanel Thierry is required to pay half of the school and medical expenses of the kids. However, Mustard said in court that he is willing to pay for all of the extracurricular activities of their children, so he will be carrying out those expenses. Due to his win, the musician gets to keep all of his property, including his house, music royalties, jewelry collection, and cars.

Since the announcement of their divorce, the former couple have fought with each other quite publicly. One of the lingering issues that prompted their divorce stemmed from Chanel Thierry allowing their kids to use social media.

DJ Mustard claimed that his ex-wife was exposing the kids to “predators” by posting them on her sponsored Instagram posts. Mustard’s lawyers wrote:

“He is concerned that publicizing the children may expose them to predators and unfriendly media, and he is also concerned that as mere children, they lack the ability to consent to the use of their images in a manner that will become a permanent feature of the internet.”

As per the judge’s final decision, both parents have been allowed to post their kids online. However, an admonition was given to them that neither of them could use denigrating words against each other online.

DJ Mustard had previously shared that Chanel Thierry used to stalk him after the custody exchanges. The legal documents stated:

“Because Chanel is so aggressive and hostile, Dijon believes that it is in the best interest of the children to have as few custodial exchanges as possible, and in fact, the parties’ week-on week-off custody schedule has been working well even though Chanel continues to use custody exchanges as an opportunity to stoke conflict.”

While filing for divorce, DJ Mustard cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. At the time, he sought joint legal as well as physical custody of their three kids.