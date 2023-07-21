Who is Christine Tran Ferguson? Tributes pour in as influencer's son Asher passes away at 15 months

NYC influencer Christine Tran Ferguson recently shared a shocking piece of news via her Instagram as she revealed that she lost her 15-month-old son. On July 20, 2023, people learned about the heartbreaking news that Asher, Christine's little boy, had passed away.

Christine was devastated and shared her sorrow with her followers in a post on Instagram.

Christine Tran Ferguson shared several pictures of her son Asher. In her caption, she shared the details about the demise of her young child.

Her caption read,

"You’re 15 months today my little angel 👼🏻 Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known. You were going to do amazing things and change the world I just know it."

Her post further read that her heart is broken as she will never understand why this happened to her. The caption further read:

"I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable."

It is worth noting that Asher was admitted to ICY two weeks ago and at that time, Christine Tran Ferguson shared a post on Instagram in which she shared the picture of her son and wrote that they just need some miracle to save their son.

For those unaware, Christine is a popular influencer and she goes by the username @tourdelust on Instagram. Her content revolves around travel, motherhood, NYC life, and outfits.

Tributes started pouring in as Christine Tran Ferguson shared the news of her 15-month-old son's demise

As Christine's followers came across the news of the influencer's son's demise, they were in utter shock. Several social media users shared their condolences. Many internet users shared in the comments that Asher was such a light and they are left with no words after coming across this shocking news.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@tourdelust)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@tourdelust)

Reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@tourdelust)

Christine Tran Ferguson has a massive fan following and she has a total of 527k followers on Instagram and more than 274k on TikTok.

Christine Tran Ferguson began her career with a travel blog named Tour de Lust

Christine started Tour de Lust as a travel blog to share her exciting adventures and helpful travel tips for young people. But over time, her blog expanded to cover all aspects of her life.

Now, she posts about fashion, home decor, beauty, and more, all inspired by her love for adventure. She proudly calls herself a "New York-based boba + matcha lover."

Christine is married to Ryan Ferguson, who comes from Canada. Before meeting her, Ryan had never traveled outside of North America. But when they got together, Christine convinced him to join her on a trip to Italy.

They explored amazing places like Venice, Florence, Milan, and Cinque Terre. It was during this trip, on the beautiful Amalfi Coast, that their love story began.

Christine Tran Ferguson gave birth to Asher on April 20, 2022. At that time, she shared a heartfelt post, where she revealed that she had to undergo an unplanned C-section because her baby's heart rate kept dropping during labor.

She explained that the doctor discovered the baby had a cord around his neck. So, whenever she had contractions, the cord would tighten around his neck, causing his heart rate to drop. But thankfully, the doctors did an amazing job delivering him safely.

After the C-section, she had to wait a while before she could finally hold her baby in her arms. When it finally happened, she felt overwhelmed with joy and couldn't believe that her little one was finally here. She expressed feeling blessed and lucky to be his mother, experiencing a love like no other.