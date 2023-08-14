Who was Clarence Avant married to? All about his wife and kids as 'Godfather of Black Music' dies aged 92

Clarence Avant, who was known as the Godfather of Black Music, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 92. According to a statement from his family, the singer passed away at his home in Los Angeles. No cause of death was provided. His death comes two years after his wife, Jacqueline Avant, passed away.

The statement from Avant's children, Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law Ted Sarandos read,

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports."

The statement further mentioned,

"Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023."

Clarence Avant's wife, Jacqueline Avant, passed away in 2021

Clarence Avant was married to Jacqueline Avant. They tied the knot in 1967 and became parents to two children: daughter Nicole Avant and son Alexander Du Bois Avant.

In December 2021, Jacuqeline was shot and killed during a home invasion. Her body was found at their Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles. She was 81.

Jacqueline Avant served as President of the Neighbors of Watts, the support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center. She was also on the board of directors of the International Student Center at UCLA.

Clarence and Jacqueline's daughter, Nicole, is a former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas. She is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Their son, Alexander Du Bois Avant, is an entertainment executive. He is also an actor and has played a role in a 2012 horror movie titled Forty Bold inGallowwalkers. He also produced a movie titled The Perfect Match.

Clarence Avant started working in music industry in 1950s

Clarence Avant was a popular music executive and produced a number of films over the span of his golden career. He was born in 1931 in North Carolina and was the oldest of eight children.

He started working in the music industry in the 1950s, and over a period of time, he started managing popular singers like Little Willie John. It is also worth noting that he also won several awards, including the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Clarence Avant's story was shown in a 2019 Netflix documentary directed by Reginald Hudlin. Titled The Black Godfather, the documentary showed what kind of work Clarence did and his mark on the Hollywood industry.

For the uninitiated, Clarence was known for making the careers of Michael Jackson, Babyface, and LA Reid, among other celebs.