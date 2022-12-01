Who was Frank Tartaglia? Vaccine debate ensues as Philly filmmaker dies suddenly in his sleep at 45

Popular South Philadelphia filmmaker Frank Tartaglia recently passed away at the age of 45. The news comes after the release of his latest film at the Philadelphia festival.

The Pennsylvania Burial Company revealed the news on November 24, 2022, and his fans expressed their grief over his demise. Although the cause of death was not disclosed, it was revealed that he died in his sleep. His family stated that he was in good health and was preparing for his next movie.

Peter Pelullo, the co-owner of Ric Rac, which was also co-owned by Tartaglia, said that the latter's energy was unique compared to others. Film producer James Doolittle paid tribute to him and stated,

“He was endlessly fascinating, a Dickens character straight out of South Philly, full of droll self-awareness and a never-ending knack for helping to amplify the creative spark of hundreds of dreamers who wandered in and out of Connie’s Ric Rac over the years.”

Takeiteasy22 @TakeiteasySV Yet another healthy young man dies suddenly.

Philly filmmaker dies 'suddenly in his sleep' at age 45 on Thanksgiving; Frank Tartaglia had been in 'good health,' family says Yet another healthy young man dies suddenly.Philly filmmaker dies 'suddenly in his sleep' at age 45 on Thanksgiving; Frank Tartaglia had been in 'good health,' family says

Frank's brother Joseph died of brain cancer in 2013. He was 44 years old at the time.

Frank Tartaglia's death led to another Covid-19 vaccine debate

Although Frank Tartaglia was confirmed to have died in his sleep, his death prompted concern among the masses about the possible effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The lack of a specific cause raised the issue to the forefront.

MarineOne @FreedomFirst1st Philly filmmaker dies 'suddenly in his sleep' at age 45 on Thanksgiving; Frank Tartaglia had been in 'good health,' family says



This is 4 young adults in 2 days I have posted. Philly filmmaker dies 'suddenly in his sleep' at age 45 on Thanksgiving; Frank Tartaglia had been in 'good health,' family saysThis is 4 young adults in 2 days I have posted.

Dan @cause2become



All cause mortality up an "impossible, unheard of, unimaginable 40%".



Births down 80%.



"It's a promising start!" TeamWEF

Build Back Better TM @JenniferMarguli About 2.75% of the world population has died directly from the COVID experimental injectable medical products in the last 1.5 years.All cause mortality up an "impossible, unheard of, unimaginable 40%".Births down 80%."It's a promising start!" TeamWEFBuild Back Better TM @JenniferMarguli About 2.75% of the world population has died directly from the COVID experimental injectable medical products in the last 1.5 years.All cause mortality up an "impossible, unheard of, unimaginable 40%".Births down 80%."It's a promising start!" TeamWEFBuild Back Better TM

Cully @CullyK71 @JenniferMarguli I’m waiting for the gov and big pharma to say that something isn’t right so they can “fix it” and then make everyone take jab after jab to get the vaccination “cure” @JenniferMarguli I’m waiting for the gov and big pharma to say that something isn’t right so they can “fix it” and then make everyone take jab after jab to get the vaccination “cure”

Anyonebutyou @Anyonebutyou87 @JenniferMarguli Is someone keeping track of all of these weird deaths? I see one almost every day. @JenniferMarguli Is someone keeping track of all of these weird deaths? I see one almost every day.

Molly Sail @FriNvrHesitates @JenniferMarguli Yes, the vaccine weakens your immune system incredibly and increases heart conditions. My brother in law passed away recently, but not from Covid. An aortic aneurysm. Aortic dissection had increased with Covid Vaccines. Now, let me explain something to you. I don't care what you @JenniferMarguli Yes, the vaccine weakens your immune system incredibly and increases heart conditions. My brother in law passed away recently, but not from Covid. An aortic aneurysm. Aortic dissection had increased with Covid Vaccines. Now, let me explain something to you. I don't care what you

People became suspicious after Tartaglia died unexpectedly. Frank's family confirmed that he was healthy, which raised concerns among netizens, the majority of whom discussed possible side effects of the vaccine.

However, Tartaglia's family has yet to issue a statement on the matter, and more information is still awaited.

Frank Tartaglia was also a writer, comedian, painter, and singer

Frank Tartaglia was mostly known as a filmmaker, but he was also the co-owner of Connie’s Ric Rac club alongside his brother Joseph and Peter Pelullo. Frank and Joseph received Ric Rac as a gift from their father, but it was shut down last year following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Tartaglia was a popular filmmaker (Image via Frank Joseph Tartaglia/Facebook)

Born in 1977, he joined Bob Antonelli’s school of dance, where he learned to lip-sync. He emerged as the winner of the Young Young Comedians Contest on HBO at the age of 11 and performed at Caroline’s Comedy Club. Tartaglia was also the winner of America’s Funniest People when he was 14 years old.

He later shifted to New York and worked on an MTV series, Squirt TV, with his friend; he was only 16 at the time. Tartaglia eventually became a co-host of the show and was the writer of another show, Idiot Savants, in 1995.

Frank Tartaglia became popular for his appearances in shows like Freaktown In Philly and Payback Time in New York. He was the writer, director, and star of a 1997 film, Punctuality, and was 20 years old at the time. He joined SVA in 1998 and worked on a video series and a British show.

Tartaglia was the assistant editor of the 2001 documentary Supersize Me and produced several shows from 2002 to 2004. He launched a theater in Philadelphia in 2005 and joined the band, The Discount Heroes. Tartaglia was a member of comedy groups like The Sixth Borough and Comedy Improv Group Ninjas.

Frank joined Hollywood in 2014 and worked for Rogue Atlas Productions and Super Jacket Productions, where he developed several TV shows.

Tartaglia's family members survive him. He never spoke much about his personal life in all these years.

Poll : 0 votes