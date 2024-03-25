Who was James DeZao? Acclaimed Parsipanny attorney passes away at 64

James DeZao, a noted attorney from Parsipanny, New Jersey, has passed away peacefully on March 20 at the age of 64. At the time of his death at the Morristown Medical Center, he was surrounded by his family.

A memorial service for James was held for him on Sunday, March 24, at 60 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. The funeral mass is to take place on March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church. S.J. Priola Parsipanny Funeral Service has provided the funeral services.

James founded his own firm, the Law Offices of James C. DeZao in 1990 and has been a proprietor ever since. The attorney was dubbed a "family man".

He is survived by his five children — James C. DeZao IV, Francis A. DeZao, Anthony J. DeZao, Gregory Barnish, and Nicolette D. DeZao, and their spouses Jessica of Towaco, Kristen of Morristown, Melisa of Denville, and Gianna of Boonton, respectively.

Attorney James also left behind his mother Barbara DeZao, his three sisters — Louann Dostal, Theresa Campbell, and Christine DeZao, and his grandchildren, Sienna, James C. V, and Jackson DeZao.

James DeZao had been practicing law for nearly 40 years

Born in New Jersey, James DeZao attended Seton Hall University in South Orange and earned his Bachelor's degree in Arts and Science in Political Science in 1981. He later went to Seton Hall Law in Newark and received his Juris Doctorate in 1985.

In recent years, James had limited his field of practice to cases pertaining to personal injury. He was among the most sought-after lawyers in Morris County because of the success he had made in the profession.

James used to practice in all areas of law cases handled by his firm. He lent his experience of nearly 40 years to every case that required his utmost priority. The late attorney is described as a humble tutor who guided the employees in his firm that reached out to him for guidance.

The late attorney was said to be considerate, attentive, and a good listener. James DeZao provided his clients with as much information as needed. He used to explain the law applied to their cases and was compassionate with them in their times of need.

Be it legal advice for a client’s will, a real estate transaction, an injury, or a divorce, James was able to handle all cases effectively and efficiently.

James DeZao was an acclaimed attorney for major real estate companies based in New Jersey. He had represented several of the largest landowners, contractors, and developers.

Some of the companies and banks that were on his client list include Atlantic Realty, Pugliese Pools, Pugliese Realty, Electro-Es, Garden State Brickface, and Lico Realty, National Community Bank. CitiCorp, Norstar Bank, Greenpoint Banking, Ford Consumer, United Jersey Bank, Nations Bank, InterCommunity Bank, and Sears Financial.