Who is Jessica Holmes? All about Jonnie Irwin's wife and kids as TV presenter shares terminal cancer diagnosis

Notable television presenter Jonnie Irwin recently disclosed his terminal cancer diagnosis, stating that it will inspire people to make the most of every day. Irwin stated that he had lung cancer which spread to his brain, and he had no idea how much time he had left.

Irwin was alerted about the problem while filming for A Place in the Sun in Italy in August 2020 when his vision became blurry while driving. In an interview with Hello Magazine, he said that he was given six months to live after returning from filming. He continued,

“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologize to her. I felt so responsible.”

Grouse Beater @Grouse_Beater Cancer Casualty



TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals he has terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, presenter of Channel 4's 'A Place in the Sun' and 'BBC's Escape to the Country', says his lung cancer has spread to his brain, and he did not know how much time he had left to live.

How terrible that Jonnie Irwin from a place in the sun and father of 3 small children has only 6 months to live he's got terminal cancer

Speculations about Jonnie Irwin’s health issues started to increase when he was absent from A Place in the Sun and was looking noticeably different when he returned this summer. He said he felt like he was carrying a dirty secret, like a monkey on his back. He continued,

“I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying. One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I’m doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.”

Irwin showed gratitude to his wife and kids and said that people like him have bucket lists but prefer to spend the most time with their families. He will continue to work with the resolve of living with cancer and not dying from it. Irwin wants to create more memories with his family so his children can grow up knowing about their father.

He even encouraged people to get life insurance, adding that he is stress-free since his wife and kids will stay in a house that is completely paid off, and some money will be stored in the bank for them.

Everything known about Jonnie Irwin’s wife

Jonnie Irwin is currently married to Jessica Holmes (Image via Ian Yates/Getty Images)

Jonnie Irwin has been married to Jessica Holmes since 2016. After their marriage, Irwin and his family moved to the Hertfordshire town of Berkhamsted in 2018. Although Irwin is a well-known personality, detailed information about his wife’s current profession remains unknown since she prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Jonnie and Jessica are the parents of three children – Rex, Rafa, and Cormac. Rex was born in December 2018, and the twins Rafa and Cormac were born in June 2020. Irwin announced the twins’ arrival on social media by posting a picture of himself and Jessica holding the kids. He said:

“They’ve arrived! After spending a long day at the hospital, the boys decided to show up at last. They share every physical characteristic, including a substantial 5 pounds 7 pounds each, Still no names.”

He continued,

“As always, Jess was magnificent. She has been dragging around what resembled a globe for the past few weeks, and I’m very proud of her. I also want to thank the incredible team at The RVI in Newcastle.”

Jonnie Irwin presented the Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun – Home or Away alongside Jasmine Harman. He has also presented shows like Escape to the Country, To Buy or Not to Buy, Dream Lives for Sale, and The Renovation Game.

