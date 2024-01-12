Who is John B. Moseley? Lincoln University President faces termination calls amid Bonnie Bailey's suicide

On January 8, 2024, Bonnie Bailey, the Vice President of Student Affairs at Lincoln University Missouri, committed suicide. Sources from her family told several news outlets, including HBCU Buzz, that she killed herself due to “bullying and severe mistreatment” she faced at the university.

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide, bullying, harassment, abuse, and mental health concerns. Readers’ discretion is advised.

In the wake of Bonnie Bailey’s untimely demise, the Jefferson City community in Missouri has sought the immediate termination of the institution’s President, Dr. John B. Moseley, who HBCU Sports has reported as one of the offenders. #FireMoseley has also been trending ever since.

In fact, the news outlet reported that Bonnie Bailey allegedly wrote a letter to the university before taking her life about how she faced “stigmatized bullying from the President and other leadership officials” and was suffering from mental distress.

Other branches of the university, such as the Lincoln University National Alumni Association, have also made similar demands and addressed the need to change the campus’s atmosphere.

Everything you need to know about John B. Moseley in the wake of Bonnie Bailey’s death by suicide

According to Lincoln University’s official website, Dr. John B. Moseley is the 21st President of the institution. He has been serving in the role since January 2022 after being the interim President for eight months. Before that, he worked as the Head Basketball Coach in 2014 and later became the Director of Athletics in 2015.

Born and raised in Warren County, North Carolina, Dr. Moseley earned his bachelor’s degree in science and a master's degree in education from East Carolina University.

Later, in 2021, he acquired his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri. Before joining Lincoln University, Dr. Moseley worked for 14 years at the Historically Black College or University (HBCU) campuses, focusing on their growth in enrolment and access. He also has over two decades of higher education experience.

During his tenure at Lincoln University, Dr. Moseley introduced the Blue Tiger Advantage Scholarship program, which has helped grow enrollment in the past two years. He has also restructured the admissions process and hired regional recruiters.

His achievements also include landing federal grants and funds and collaborating with Missouri Consolidated Health Care (a state employee insurance plan) and the state’s Board of Curators to help increase the salaries of his faculty.

On the personal front, Dr. John B. Moseley is married to Dr. Crystal Moseley, an Assistant Professor at Lincoln University. The couple shares a daughter named Jillian, and they all live in Jefferson City.

Exploring the latest controversy surrounding Dr. Moseley

On Monday, January 8, Bonnie Bailey died by suicide after she was allegedly bullied and ill-treated by fellow university administrators. Following the death of the Vice President of Student Affairs, whose real name was Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey, the Jefferson City community has asked for the immediate firing of Dr. John B. Moseley from the role of the President.

Lincoln University National Alumni Association’s President Sherman Bonds also called for a similar move. He told President Victor Pasley of the Lincoln University Board of Curators that there have been “repeated calls and emails expressing dire concern for the health of the university” from their side. Here’s what he wrote in her statement, as obtained by HBCU Sports:

“I find myself standing in a state of hopelessness. Therefore, my appeal to you and the Board of Curators is to find a resolution that restores the consciousness of peace and healing… I have become compelled to demand a change in the Office of Presidency of the University effective immediately.”

The call for President Moseley’s termination comes amidst Lincoln University’s official statement on the death of Bonnie Bailey, which came three days late. Here’s how it read on Facebook:

“The Lincoln University community is mourning the loss of beloved alum and leader Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey. Dr. Bailey passed away earlier this week. She was a gifted colleague and always a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs, and other causes in which she believed.”

Notably, sources close to Bonnie Bailey suggested that she was “unsupported, disregarded, and abused after countless attempts to speak out on the bullying and harassment she experienced in her role from President Moseley” and was on the edge before taking her own life.

As per reports, she even sent a letter addressing her concerns, but her “cries for help” were not taken seriously.” In the wake of this, demands to change the university's leadership have arisen, with the Jefferson community demanding accountability from Dr. Moseley.

#FireMoseley is also being used on the news and the internet to create awareness about the alleged toxic work environment of the university and to mourn the tragic death of Bonnie Bailey.