Who is Justin Mohn? Anti-Trump messages and Spotify surface as man beheads father in concerning viral YouTube video 

Justin Mohn, a 32-year-old Pennsylvania man, was identified by sources as the suspect arrested on Tuesday, January 30, after he allegedly decapitated his father and posted about the killing in a since-removed YouTube clip, the Inquirer reported.

Authorities responded to a report of death in the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive in Levittown on Tuesday and discovered a man beheaded inside a bathroom. Officers then tracked down the suspect, identified as the dead man’s son, in the victim’s car two hours away in Fort Indiana Gap and detained him at the scene.

While prosecutors have yet to disclose details in the case, Fox, citing police sources, reported that Mohn shared the gruesome footage where he was seen lifting the severed head of a man in a plastic bag at his home on YouTube before he fled the scene.

All about Justin Mohn accused of beheading his father

Per the suspect’s Facebook account, which appeared to be still active at the time of writing this story, Justin Mohn, who describes himself as an author and musician, is a Levittown, Pennsylvania, native who graduated from Penn State.

His current location is listed as Colorado, and his last Facebook post, dated December 23, said that he had self-published his seventh science fiction novel, The Pink.

In September 2017, the 32-year-old released his first album on YouTube, The Story of Humanity, followed by his second album, Colofunkinrado, which was released in 2018.

According to Philly Burbs, Justin Mohn posted a 14-minute video titled “Call to Arms for American Patriots.” to YouTube on Tuesday evening, where he held up a decapitated head wrapped in plastic and claimed it was his father, Michael Mohn. Justin’s father was reportedly a federal employee for more than 20 years.

In the now-deleted video, Justin called his father a “traitor” and went on a diatribe against the federal government. He then called for the execution of all federal employees before rallying against what he called “far-left woke mobs,” which included the LGBTQ community and Black Lives Matter activists. The suspect’s past postings on social media suggested he was against the federal government.

According to Phillyburbs, in the YouTube video, Mohn said his call to action was only aimed at federal employees. He added that state employees should not be harmed. After uploading the video, Justin Mohn fled the scene and was later caught by the authorities.

After he was arrested, Middletown Police Department Chief Joe Bartorilla told Philly Burbs the suspect was the youngest kid in his family. He added:

"I know he has siblings. We have told (the victim’s wife) to notify them before they see the video or the video is sent to them."

Justin Monh's social media posts explored

Screenshot of Justin Mohn's post (Image via X)

In the wake of the arrest, the suspect’s anti-Trump tirade has surfaced online. In the post, Justin alleged the country was on the brink of a civil war and warned Trump that if the current climate does not get “fixed” he would put him in jail for the rest of his life.

In the post shared by social media user Lucky on X, Justin also referred to his lawsuit against the government of the United States of America. According to multiple reports, Justin Mohn sued the USA multiple times, alleging he was not made aware that taking out student loans does not guarantee gainful employment.

Several social media users also alleged the self-described author and musician also recorded songs on Spotify. On his Facebook account, Justin Mohn posted a link to his Spotify playlist with one of the more recent songs titled Cold War Waste Town. The lyrics of the song read:

“This city is broken down. The globalists are all around. Who wants this place, not Americans.”

Meanwhile, police chief Bartorilla declined to comment on the contents of the video. At the time of writing the article, the suspect has not been charged.