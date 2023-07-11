Who is Max Barz? Ricky Martin allegations explored in wake of Jwan Yosef divorce 

Many were under the impression that Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef were in a loving marriage however, fans were taken by surprise when the now-former couple released a joint statement announcing that they were getting divorced. Followers could not believe that the duo, who are also parents to two children, were calling it quits. Meanwhile rumors of Martin having an extramarital affair, which may have potentially led to his separation has found itself online.

It is important to note that the following article is purely speculative. Neither of the parties have confirmed that an extramarital affair led to the couple’s divorce.

Last week, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef released a statement together on Instagram announcing that they were calling it quits. They stated that after careful deliberation they decided to separate “with love, respect and dignity for our children.” They added:

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children. As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Popular gossip blogger Perez Hilton has since revealed that sources stated that the couple decided to be in an open relationship which inevitably did not work out. Ricky Martin’s supposed “obsession” with adult entertainer Max Barz reportedly also played a role in the singer’s divorce.

Who is Max Barz? How did the entertainer allegedly play a role in Ricky Martin’s divorce revealed

Max Barz is an adult entertainment star who has amassed over 95,000 followers on Instagram. He often showcases his physique on his social media website. Before getting into the details about how he was allegedly involved in Ricky Martin’s divorce, it is important to note that the duo follow each other on Instagram.

Latin television show Chisme No Like discussed Martin’s split from Yosef in one of the show’s recent episodes. The host also quipped on Martin’s alleged extramarital affair with Barz and stated:

“He is the actor that Ricky Martin is obsessed with, they both follow each other on their social media and have probably already contacted each other.”

The same show also claimed that Martin cheated on Yosef another time with actor Eduardo Verastegui.

Everything to know about Ricky Martin’s divorce from Jwan Yosef

The 51 year old singer filed a petition for divorce last Wednesday in California. He stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation however, the details remain unclear.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca singer is seeking joint custody with his artist husband of their children Lucia and Renn who are four and three years old respectively.

Martin is also a father to his 14 year old twin sons Matteo and Valentino who he will raise as a single parent.

The petition for divorce also revealed that the singer will be paying spousal support for Yosef.

The couple got married in 2017 after meeting through Instagram.

