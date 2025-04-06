Who is NBA Ben10? NBA YoungBoy’s affiliate allegedly shot in Baton Rouge

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, is a chart-topping rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to a Hypefresh report dated April 4, 2025, one of his affiliates has been allegedly shot in Baton Rouge

NBA YoungBoy, is the leader of the Never Broke Again (NBA) crew. This crew is an influential group of rappers and affiliates who’ve made a name both in the music world and the streets.

One of them is NBA Ben10, who has reportedly been shot in Baton Rouge. The news broke via X when user My Mixtapez posted:

"NBA YoungBoy’s affiliate, NBA Ben10, was allegedly shot in his hometown of Baton Rouge. His condition is still unknown," the user wrote.

NBA Ben10, also known on social media as MGNG2x, is more than just a rapper and social media influencer. He’s a native from Baton Rouge and shared deep ties with NBA YoungBoy and his Never Broke Again crew.

NBA Ben10 was also a familiar face among YoungBoy’s close circle and has often been spotted sporting “Slatt” merchandise—a term synonymous with loyalty within the group.

According to the aforementioned Hypefresh report, NBA Ben10 was caught in the crosshairs of the dangers associated with street affiliations for some time.

Although the report stated that he was allegedly shot, due to the lack of more official evidence, his current condition remains unknown

NBA YoungBoy disses Drake in his song, claims he refused to work with him

Lil Baby & Friends - Source: Getty

NBA YoungBoy is renowned in the hip-hop world for his raw lyrics, prolific musical genius, and unfiltered persona. However, the young rapper has faced multiple legal challenges and spent much of his recent years under house arrest or behind bars due to gun-related charges.

Despite this, the rapper has also consistently released new music throughout, sharing his experiences in the industry.

On May 12, 2023, YoungBoy stirred controversy with the release of his album Richest Opp, which featured a scathing track titled Fuck The Industry Pt. 2.

According to a HipHopDX article dated May 12, 2023, the song included pointed disses aimed at high-profile rappers Drake, J. Cole, and Lil Yachty for how they treated YoungBoy regarding a promised collaboration.

In the track, YoungBoy called Drake a “b**ch” and his “enemy,” expressing frustration over a FaceTime call where Drake allegedly said he admired YoungBoy’s music.

However, Drake, who had previously worked on successful tracks with Lil Durk in 2020. and couldn't collaborate with YoungBoy. Being a veteran rapper, Drake chose not to collaborate with Lil Durk's longtime rivals.

"Talk to Drake ‘cross FaceTime, he wasn’t feelin’ me / Told me that he f*ck with Durk, damn, that sh*t was gettin’ to me / Told me that he like the shit I’m doin’, but can’t do sh*t with me / So when we cross our ways, f*ck what you say, b*tch, you my enemy", YoungBoy rapped.

According to the aforementioned report, YoungBoy also dissed J. Cole for allegedly ghosting him after agreeing to a potential collaboration, calling him a “ho".

"Ja ho, that n-gga played it cold, like he was gon’ do a feature/ So I texted his line, a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you", YoungBoy rapped.

However, neither Drake nor J. Cole publicly responded to YoungBoy's allegations

In related news, NBA YoungBoy is busy making music, and his latest released song was titled On Me released on March 13, 2025.

