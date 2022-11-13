Who was Nik Turner? Tributes pour in as Hawkwind saxophonist dies aged 82

Well-known musician and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, Nik Turner recently passed away on November 10, 2022, at the age of 82. The news was disclosed on his social media page, which stated:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends, and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements.”

Mark Paytress @Paytress RIP Nik Turner, who kept the freak flag flying during the early 70s, both in his appearance & with masterful contributions to Hawkwind. Blowing wild sax thu a wah-wah, He was the Pied Piper for the band’s master-blaster wall of cosmic sound. RIP Nik Turner, who kept the freak flag flying during the early 70s, both in his appearance & with masterful contributions to Hawkwind. Blowing wild sax thu a wah-wah, He was the Pied Piper for the band’s master-blaster wall of cosmic sound. https://t.co/YrOKRaAaC5

Angus Dugg @DuggAngus Just heard about Nik Turner passing ,gutted. RIP Nik. Just heard about Nik Turner passing ,gutted. RIP Nik. https://t.co/TSauXvrJSk

Turner’s cause of death remains unknown. He used to play the saxophone and the flute. However, his talents also saw him serve as a vocalist and composer. He became popular for his experimental free jazz stylizations and stage presence, where he used to wear full makeup and appear in ancient Egypt-inspired attire.

Netizens pay tribute to Nik Turner on Twitter

Nik Turner was popular for being a member of Hawkwind and appearing at several music festivals. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Push @Pushtweeting RIP Nik Turner. Hawkwind blew my tiny mind into a billion pieces when I was 10 years old and a large part of that was down to the noises Nik Turner made. I’ve never recovered and I am so grateful to him for that. Here’s to a truly cosmic onward trip, Mighty Thunder Rider. RIP Nik Turner. Hawkwind blew my tiny mind into a billion pieces when I was 10 years old and a large part of that was down to the noises Nik Turner made. I’ve never recovered and I am so grateful to him for that. Here’s to a truly cosmic onward trip, Mighty Thunder Rider. https://t.co/8F86u2lVpB

Justin Robertson @robertsonjustin The throbbing heart of space ship Hawkwind for many years a wizard he continued to perform with just as much zeal right up to the last moment when he moved off into another dimension. Rest well, enjoy the new adventure wherever you are thank you for the music. Nik Turner RIP x The throbbing heart of space ship Hawkwind for many years a wizard he continued to perform with just as much zeal right up to the last moment when he moved off into another dimension. Rest well, enjoy the new adventure wherever you are thank you for the music. Nik Turner RIP x https://t.co/RtYPNn6axE

Danny Kelly @dannykellywords RIP wonderful Nik Turner. His writing and playing are all over the first six @HawkwindHQ albums (truthfully, the very best ones) which makes him a freakout legend. Gone now to continue his space odyssey. Search well, brother. RIP wonderful Nik Turner. His writing and playing are all over the first six @HawkwindHQ albums (truthfully, the very best ones) which makes him a freakout legend. Gone now to continue his space odyssey. Search well, brother. https://t.co/4bN1WipIWX

The Biker Professor @drstephencarver #NikTurner #RIP RIP Nik Turner. Knew him quite well on the festival scene in the early-80s. God bless him, he got me into The Cramps. A genuine original. He will be missed. #Hawkwind RIP Nik Turner. Knew him quite well on the festival scene in the early-80s. God bless him, he got me into The Cramps. A genuine original. He will be missed. #Hawkwind #NikTurner #RIP https://t.co/E6d6NS2mnd

David Brown @DABrown98 Space warriors - farewell to Nik Turner, whose passing was announced yesterday - photo taken at a Charisma Records reunion, Wardour Street - RIP Space warriors - farewell to Nik Turner, whose passing was announced yesterday - photo taken at a Charisma Records reunion, Wardour Street - RIP https://t.co/vpxroMW9FI

John Kilbride @karnag Sad to hear of the passing of Hawkwind legend Nik Turner. The Thunder Rider of the sax, the guy who played the Great Pyramid, the Inner City Unit leader and the “cat with the silver face” Hendrix refers to during his Isle of Wight performance. RIP Sad to hear of the passing of Hawkwind legend Nik Turner. The Thunder Rider of the sax, the guy who played the Great Pyramid, the Inner City Unit leader and the “cat with the silver face” Hendrix refers to during his Isle of Wight performance. RIP https://t.co/o8r3K5WNE2

Matt S 🇺🇦 @Slots_o_fun RIP Nik Turner. Saw him play live many times - sometimes brilliant, sometimes shambolic but never boring and always a lovely man. RIP Nik Turner. Saw him play live many times - sometimes brilliant, sometimes shambolic but never boring and always a lovely man. https://t.co/KVaNHrLSWC

Nik Turner was an expert at playing the saxophone and flute

Born on August 26, 1940, Nik Turner’s family shifted to the Kent seaside resort of Margate when he was 13, and he worked at the local funfair during the holidays in the summer. He completed his engineering course and spent a year in the Merchant Navy. Working some menial jobs around Europe, he met musician Dave Brock in 1967.

Detailed information on his family members remains unknown. However, his father reportedly worked in a munitions factory in Oxford before his family shifted to another place.

Nik Turner trained himself in clarinet and saxophone for two years during the early 1960s and met a few jazz players in Berlin who taught him the importance of expression over technical proficiency. Turner was also a van owner and offered his services to Hawkwind as a roadie. This was right after the band had formed.

Nik Turner gained recognition as a member of Hawkwind (Image via Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Subsequently, when the group learned that he could play the saxophone, they included him in the band. He wrote a few of their songs. However, not everyone in the band was pleased with how he approached music, as he reportedly had a habit of playing over other members of the band. Turner was featured in the band’s live albums like Zones, This Is Hawkwind, Do Not Panic, and more. He left the band in 1976.

Nik Turner returned to England and assembled the Sphynx band with Alan Powell, Mike Howlett, Tim Blake, and Harry Williamson, and released an album, Xitintoday, in 1978. He made a guest appearance on Williamson’s album Fairy Tales and Gilli Smyth’s Mother Gong. He also formed another group called the Inner City Unit with Mo Vicarage, Ermanno Ghisio Erba, Trev Thoms, and Dead Fred. The group released albums like Pass Out and Maximum Effect until it eventually collapsed.

His next project was a saxophone and Hammond organ-driven jazz and rhythm and blues band, Nik Turner’s Fantastic All Stars. They performed for a few years and released an album, Kubanno Kickasso! He was also approached by Pressurehed and Helios Creed in 1993 to record a version of his Sphynx project with original flute-based tracks. The album, Sphynx, was released that same year. They continued to perform together in the US and released another album, Prophets of Time, in 1994.

Members of Hawkwind reunited at an event at the Brixton Academy in October 2000 and later settled for the name Space Ritual. Nik also appeared at the first Reggae Festival of Wales in 2003. Moreover, he resurrected a version of the Inner City Unit and continued to perform at different festivals.

Nik Turner was invited to the Space Mirrors collective as a guest member in 2008 and recorded flute and saxophone on three releases of Space Mirrors — Majestic-12: A Hidden Presence, Dreams of Area 51, and In Darkness They Whisper. He also played the flute for Dodson and Fogg and was invited by Mr H to appear on his fourth album, Poets, Balladeers, and Cheats.

He played at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, in 2013 and played saxophone and narrated Brainstorm on the album Warfare.

