Who did Pat John play on The Beachcombers? Tributes pour in as indigenous actor dies aged 69

Actor Pat John passed away on July 13 at the age of 69. News of his death was revealed on Facebook by his The Beachcombers co-star Jackson Davies, who said that John was facing some health issues for a long time.

Davies added that Pat, who plays the character Jesse Jim in the show, was sitting outdoors looking peaceful at the time of his death. In his post, the former also said:

"He was funny, kind, and although he didn't get the credit he should have, he was also a very good actor. He had the greatest laugh ever, and it was my goal in life to get him to laugh, just to hear it. Somehow when PJ laughed the world was OK again."

Canadian History Ehx (Craig Baird) @CraigBaird Pat John passed away yesterday at noon. He played Jesse on The Beachcombers throughout the show's entire run from 1972 to 1990, as well as on The New Beachcombers. Pat John passed away yesterday at noon. He played Jesse on The Beachcombers throughout the show's entire run from 1972 to 1990, as well as on The New Beachcombers. https://t.co/AeUr81Ce2H

Pat John's role in The Beachcombers

Pat John gained recognition for his appearance as Jesse Jim in the popular CBC show, The Beachcombers. He was a teenager when he was cast in the series.

John was a part of the show for 19 years which ran from October 1972 to December 1990. It is one of the longest-running dramatic series airing in around 350 episodes.

The show was first broadcast on ITV in the United Kingdom, SCTV in Indonesia, and PBS in the United States. It was also shown in other countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, Egypt, Italy, and others.

It was later rerun on other popular channels including the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (ATPN).

Everything known about Pat John

Pat John became famous for his performance in The Beachcombers (Image via Vera Douglas/Facebook)

Born in 1953, John first became popular for his performance in the CBC comedy-drama series, The Beachcombers. He was a member of the shíshálh First Nation and was one of the first indigenous people to play a non-caricature role.

Besides the series, he also appeared in a 2002 made-for-TV movie, The New Beachcombers, which was a renewal of the show. It was broadcast in November 2002 on the occasion of CBC's 50th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the original show's first episode.

He completed his education at St. Augustine's residential school in Sechelt and later joined a local sawmill. Following the end of The Beachcombers, he began doing clam and shellfish harvesting.

Shirley McLean, a TV producer from Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Yukon, stated that she grew up watching John. She also called him a trailblazer for indigenous actors and representation and said:

"Seeing an Indigenous character on TV was something that we were proud of, something that normalized us in mainstream society."

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Although he appeared in only one series and one movie, Pat John was still appreciated by everyone for his performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

Several fans remembered him as the first indigenous actor they recall seeing on TV and one of them added that "seeing yourself represented matters."

Celeste George @cie1947

The Full Buck Moon rises Wednesday night, the closest,

facebook.com/groups/2298458… "On a full moon day, July 13, 2022, at noon, Pat John passed away, in a chair in the backyard looking more peaceful than he has in a long time.The Full Buck Moon rises Wednesday night, the closest, "On a full moon day, July 13, 2022, at noon, Pat John passed away, in a chair in the backyard looking more peaceful than he has in a long time. The Full Buck Moon rises Wednesday night, the closest, facebook.com/groups/2298458… https://t.co/zI1RSOtd8f

Duncan McCue @duncanmccue 🏽 twitter.com/Thuncher/statu… Jennifer Thuncher @Thuncher

via RIP: Pat John, beloved as Beachcombers' Jesse Jim, dies at 69 squamishchief.com/highlights/pat… via @squamishchief RIP: Pat John, beloved as Beachcombers' Jesse Jim, dies at 69 squamishchief.com/highlights/pat… via @squamishchief Jesse was first ‘real’ Indian I recall seeing on TV growing up. What a profound impact he had on Indigenous kids with that role - seeing yourself represented matters. Condolences to Pat John’s family. Jesse was first ‘real’ Indian I recall seeing on TV growing up. What a profound impact he had on Indigenous kids with that role - seeing yourself represented matters. Condolences to Pat John’s family. 🙏🏽 twitter.com/Thuncher/statu…

Drew Hayden Taylor @TheDHTaylor Just saw a posting saying that Pat John, Jesse Jim from the Beachcombers, has passed away. I never met him but he was definitely one of the first Indigenous faces I ever saw when I watched television. Just saw a posting saying that Pat John, Jesse Jim from the Beachcombers, has passed away. I never met him but he was definitely one of the first Indigenous faces I ever saw when I watched television.

Les Perreaux @perreaux



Rest in peace, Pat John.



The Beachcombers It was a show about “a Greek guy and his First Nations buddy drive around in their shitty boat collecting logs. Every week. For 20 years. It was like the Dukes of Hazzard on water and 100 per cent Canadian.”Rest in peace, Pat John.The Beachcombers canadaehx.com/2020/09/26/the… It was a show about “a Greek guy and his First Nations buddy drive around in their shitty boat collecting logs. Every week. For 20 years. It was like the Dukes of Hazzard on water and 100 per cent Canadian.” Rest in peace, Pat John. The Beachcombers canadaehx.com/2020/09/26/the…

Bill Rice🍎 @2muchfun4me



cbc.ca/news/entertain… It's with deep sadness to announce Canada's beloved "Jesse Jim" actor Pat John has passed away. It's with deep sadness to announce Canada's beloved "Jesse Jim" actor Pat John has passed away.cbc.ca/news/entertain…

Meanwhile, some fans called Pat a "groundbreaker" as they saw themselves in a "positive contemporary way on Canadian TV" due to his role in The Beachcombers. Others spoke about how the show was the highlight of their Sundays while admitting to having a crush on the actor when they were kids.

sarahpetrescufernandes @sarahpvictoria Sad to hear actor Pat John passed away. He played Jesse on The Beachcombers filmed in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast in the 80s. Sad to hear actor Pat John passed away. He played Jesse on The Beachcombers filmed in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast in the 80s. https://t.co/I5FsfEkDy5

NancyReads @SeasideBookshop when i was a kid, watching the beachcombers was a sunday highlight; i had a crush on jesse.



rest in peace, Pat John and thank you when i was a kid, watching the beachcombers was a sunday highlight; i had a crush on jesse.rest in peace, Pat John and thank you

Tina Taphouse @ttaphouse 🏽🦅 Sunshine Coast Museum & Archives @SCM_A We are very sad to hear about the passing of shíshálh Nation member Pat John. For many years, Pat played Jesse Jim on the popular Beachcombers television show, becoming one of the most beloved characters on the series. Following the end of the Beachcombers in 1990, 1/2 We are very sad to hear about the passing of shíshálh Nation member Pat John. For many years, Pat played Jesse Jim on the popular Beachcombers television show, becoming one of the most beloved characters on the series. Following the end of the Beachcombers in 1990, 1/2 https://t.co/xBJqpjjD7C Rest in Sweet Peace, Pat John aka Jesse on The Beachcombers🏽🦅 twitter.com/scm_a/status/1… Rest in Sweet Peace, Pat John aka Jesse on The Beachcombers 🙏🏽🦅 twitter.com/scm_a/status/1…

Additional details of his personal life, career, educational background, and parents are yet to be revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far