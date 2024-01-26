Who is Pierre Delecto? Donald Trump responds to Mitt Romney's criticism of former president's bid to stop border resolution

Senator Mitt Romney verbally attacked former President Trump on Thursday, January 25, 2024. He did that because, as per Romney, Trump pressured Republican senators to reject a border agreement so he could use the matter as a wedge to challenge President Biden in the 2024 presidential contest.

However, Pierre Delecto's name was used in a conversation on the same. When questioned about it four years ago during an interview with The Atlantic magazine, Mitt Romney laughed off being exposed as the owner of the anonymous X (formerly known as Twitter) account. He told USA TODAY that his son allegedly made it for him eight years ago.

According to the same source, Romney claimed he didn't give the name "Pierre Delecto" any thought. Stating the same, he said,

"You know, like with passwords, you think OK, what's my password gonna be. It's like whatever comes to your mind. Pierre, OK.”

Pierre Delecto is another X account of Mitt Romney

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney has disclosed that he uses Pierre Delecto, a pseudonym for his hidden X account. As stated, the former presidential candidate admitted to using the "lurker" account during a 2019 interview with The Atlantic magazine.

Furthermore, the US news outlet Slate published a detailed story about it. As per sources like BBC, when asked about it, Romney said,

"C'est moi (It's me)."

In 2019, in a half-hour interview with USA TODAY, Romney further stated that his son opened the account in 2011. According to him, the primary uses of the account were to follow US politics in secret and read news articles.

According to sources like Slate, the account was opened one month after Romney declared his presidential candidacy. It follows the accounts of politicians, political operatives, and political reporters.

However, apart from politicians, it also follows personalities like Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, as well as Brett Favre and Tom Brady. Currently, Pierre Delecto is following 683 accounts and has 787 followers.

What did Trump say about Romney’s criticism?

As per CNN, Mitt Romney recently criticized Trump on his bid to stop border resolution. On January 25, he reportedly said that he found Donald Trump's exhortation to congressional Republicans to reject the agreement with Democrats on immigration and border control to be "appalling."

On the other hand, in response to Mitt Romney's criticism of Trump regarding the same, the former president uploaded a post on his official Truth Social account on January 25. As per the post and the same post on his official X account, Trump wrote,

“In response to the Statement made by Pierre Delecto, I haven't spoken to him (Mitt Romney!) in years, and he knows nothing about me, or my views. Fortunately, he will permanently be leaving the Senate soon, and our Country will be a better place for it."

He further said,

“But, that being said, we need a Strong, Powerful, and essentially “PERFECT” Border and, unless we get that, we are better off not making a Deal, even if that pushes our Country to temporarily “close up” for a while, because it will end up closing anyway with the unsustainable Invasion that is currently taking place - A DEATH WISH for the U.S.A.!...”

With his win in New Hampshire, Donald Trump had just bagged up the Republican presidential candidate. In the New Hampshire Republican primary, Trump won over politician Nikki Haley, an Indian-American. This win further cemented his candidature for the party's presidential nomination.

