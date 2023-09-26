Who is Shauntae Heard? The Andrew Shoe TikTok Athens piano incident sparks outrage online 

TikToker The Andrew Shoe recently garnered support online after exposing Shauntae Heard for her actions. During the former’s street performances, the latter resorted to seemingly damaging his piano, leading to massive outrage online. After a video of the same was uploaded, netizens were quick to find her identity and put her on blast across social media platforms.

The viral TikTok video was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) page Clown World. At the time of writing this article, the clip had amassed over 1.3 million views. In the viral video, one can see The Andrew Shoe performing in Athens, Georgia, as others, including Shauntae Heard watch on.

At one point, a passerby slams the keys on the keyboard as the musician continues to play. Responding to the same, the TikToker then says:

“So this kind of stuff happens here and there so I usually just keep playing through it.”

As the video progressed, Shauntae Heard reappears on the screen. She walks towards the TikToker and pushes the keyboard off of the stand, leading it to fall on the ground. The TikToker also reveals that she stole money from his bucket.

Expand Tweet

After the incident occurred, others who were in the area were seen booing the woman as she walked away. They also helped The Andrew Shoe organize his belongings since they were on the floor.

Everything to know about Shauntae Heard as netizens put her on blast

As the video made its rounds online, netizens did their best to find Shauntae Heard’s social media accounts. They found that her Facebook page was under the name of ‘Tommanesha Heard.’ People also found her mother Chanee H Heard’s Facebook account, where netizens expressed anger over her daughter’s behavior.

Netizens also managed to find her X account, which holds the username @TommaneshaH. Her bio for the same read:

“I’m that girl that u nevereard of before loyal and always keeping it real.”

Heard had attached a series of videos on the account. She also revealed that her Instagram account was under the username of Tommanesha. However, it appears that she had deactivated her account at the time of writing this article.

Following the incident, Heard reportedly created another Instagram account under the username @alt.minit. However, it was unavailable online at the time of writing this article.

The Georgia Gazette also revealed that Heard was booked by the Clarke County on November 25, 2022, for 'theft of lost or mislaid property' and 'financial transaction card fraud'.

Expand Tweet

Netizens were left furious after Shauntae Heard's actions came to light

While Shauntae Heard seems to have removed herself from social media since the incident, the outrage against her continues. A few reactions to the viral video on social media were as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shauntae Heard apologizes after video goes viral

Shauntae Heard recently took to Facebook to apologize for her actions. She revealed that she had personally apologized to the TikToker and performer. Heard also pleaded with her followers to keep her family out of the internet drama. She wrote in her social media post:

“I’m sorry for everyone that has seen the viral video. I have took accountability for my actions. I know it was wrong and ignorant of me but please keep my family out of it.”

The TikToker also claimed that she did not steal money from the pianist.

Expand Tweet

In another social media post, Heard responded to critics by saying:

“Y’all are pathetic the way y’all commenting under my post y’all can’t tell me how I feel or what I did y’all should get a life and leave me alone y’all are grown and have nothing else to do I know what I did and again I know that it was wrong I don’t need y’all people in my comments telling me how y’all feel cause it really don’t matter about how y’all feel about anything it’s up to the person and we already talked and we are good so f**k y’all.”

She also clarified in the post that she is aware of her actions being wrong and said that she is not a bully.

Heard ended her statement by saying that she would not comment on the matter any further.