Create
Notifications

Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk twins claim takes internet by storm

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed their twins in November 2021. (Image via @AlphaMaleTips44/Twitter, Win McNamee/Getty)
Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis secretly welcomed their twins in November 2021. (Image via @AlphaMaleTips44/Twitter, Win McNamee/Getty)
Nikita Nikhil
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Jul 07, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, one of the top employees of his company, Neuralink, as per court documents obtained by Insider.

The 51-year-old billionaire had his eighth and ninth child with 36-year-old Zilis, who happens to be the operations director at brain-machine interface company Neuralink, co-founded by Musk in 2016.

Elon Musk the founder of Tesla had twins with Shivon Zilis last November according to a executive at his company Neuralink. He now has a total of nine children. #BREAKING #ElonMusk #Tesla https://t.co/HGsY9WBjN1

Reportedly, Musk quietly welcomed his twin babies in November 2021, weeks before having a child with his former girlfriend, singer Grimes, via a surrogate in December.

According to court documents obtained by Insider, Musk and Zilis filed a plea in April 2022 to change the name of their kids. The parents want their children to have "their father's last name" and make their mother's surname their middle name.

Elon Musk's alleged baby mama, Shivon Zilis, is a Yale graduate

Elon Musk Reportedly Fathered Twins with Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis .#BreakingNews #ElonMusk #Neuralink https://t.co/WCXWRL5fo0

Canada-born Shivon Zilis is one of Elon Musk's top executives at his company, Neuralinks, which creates implantable brain-machine interfaces. The 36-year-old graduated from Yale University, where she studied economics and philosophy. Additionally, she participated in sports and was the goalie on the ice-hockey team.

As per her website, Zilis is a board member of the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a Fellow at the Creative Destruction Lab of the University of Toronto, and a charter member of C100.

Additionally, she co-hosts a conference every year at the University of Toronto, attended by several renowned academics, authors, founders, and people investing in the machine intelligence sector.

youtube-cover

Shivon Zilis has also appeared in Forbes' 30 Under 30 category as a venture capitalist, aside from being listed in LinkedIn's 35 Under 35. She got an opportunity to work as a project director for Musk's baby company, Tesla, in 2017 and showcase her AI expertise.

As for her and Elon Musk, Insider reported that the duo first crossed each other's paths during OpenAI, a non-profit organization working towards artificial intelligence, co-founded in 2015 by the latter.

Twitter reactions on Elon Musk fathering twins with Shivon Zilis

Twitterati was shocked when reports of Elon Musk having two more children arrived on the internet. Several users slammed the entrepreneur for secretly going behind his then-girlfriend Grimes' back and fathering children with his employee.

el*n m*sk has nine children. nine. nine children, two of whom were secret until [checks notes] today. those two were born "weeks" before his second child with grimes, which was also a secret until it wasn't.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-shiv…
No wonder Elon Musk wants his employees in the office. It’s too hard to bang them via Zoom. share.smartnews.com/44JzZ
How does this guy get multiple women to have babies with him and then go off and date other women? 😳 apple.news/ATG9JxEHdQ1yfY…
Elon Musk has dipped his pen into the company ink and secretly had twins with an executive at Neuralink. He has 9 kids and his oldest has completely disowned him.Basically, Time's Person of the Year is a rich white man who impregnates his subordinates and neglects his own kids.
Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with one of his company’s executives last year. This is, once again, not acceptable behavior by a CEO. And he’s worried about how many bots Twitter has. https://t.co/aRbbUWITbi
at this rate mans is gonna go to mars just to escape child support businessinsider.com/elon-musk-shiv…
Breeders do have it easy especially if you’re an untaxed billionaire of a fool like @elonmusk.This planet of ours is being stripped of its limited resources to a point it cannot sustain us as a species killing it like a parasite we become.Stop breeding! theguardian.com/technology/202… twitter.com/elonmusk/statu…
The newest hero in the GOP War on reason & reality Elon Musk proves his Republican credentials. Fathers twins with a subordinate who hero worships him. No ethics, no integrity just another perp. Perfect GOP hero. #ResistanceUnited#Fresh#DemVoice1
Well, he did just say Americans aren’t having enough children. This makes 9 that we know of. businessinsider.com/elon-musk-shiv…
Congratulations are apparently in order for Elon Musk: The $TSLA founder had twins in November with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his company Neuralink, according to Insider. The twins bring his total children to nine. @elonmusk pls confirm
with all the talk of vasectomies the other week, this is one man who really needs one. he’s up to nine kids and admits he leaves the parenting to their mothers. businessinsider.com/elon-musk-shiv…
Elon Musk must have been focused on having high IQ off spring. #elonmusk #twins #shivonzilis https://t.co/b6W7iLKo0x
Elon Musk Secretly Fathered Twins … that makes nine, one more and he gets a free order of fries and a medium drink!

Before the twins were out of the limelight, Elon Musk was known to have seven kids. The 51-year-old fathers two kids with Claire Elise Boucher, who goes by the name Grimes, and five other children with his first ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Musk's personal life has always been in the limelight and is known to be complicated. He was married and divorced thrice.

Elon welcomed his first set of twins - Xavier and Griffin - in April 2004 with his ex-wife Justine via IVF. The two filed a petition to change their names in June 2022, stating the reason for "gender identity" and that they did not want anything to do with their biological father "in any shape or form."

Also Read Article Continues below

Musk welcomed Triplet Sons - Kai, Saxon, and Damian - with Justine in January 2006. They happen to be 16 at the moment.

After Musk started dating Grimes in May 2018, the former duo welcomed their first son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. In December last year, they welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl. The duo split in March 2022 after Grimes revealed the news on her Twitter handle.

Edited by Sayati Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...