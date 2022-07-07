Who is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk twins claim takes internet by storm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk allegedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, one of the top employees of his company, Neuralink, as per court documents obtained by Insider.
The 51-year-old billionaire had his eighth and ninth child with 36-year-old Zilis, who happens to be the operations director at brain-machine interface company Neuralink, co-founded by Musk in 2016.
Reportedly, Musk quietly welcomed his twin babies in November 2021, weeks before having a child with his former girlfriend, singer Grimes, via a surrogate in December.
According to court documents obtained by Insider, Musk and Zilis filed a plea in April 2022 to change the name of their kids. The parents want their children to have "their father's last name" and make their mother's surname their middle name.
Elon Musk's alleged baby mama, Shivon Zilis, is a Yale graduate
Canada-born Shivon Zilis is one of Elon Musk's top executives at his company, Neuralinks, which creates implantable brain-machine interfaces. The 36-year-old graduated from Yale University, where she studied economics and philosophy. Additionally, she participated in sports and was the goalie on the ice-hockey team.
As per her website, Zilis is a board member of the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute and Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, a Fellow at the Creative Destruction Lab of the University of Toronto, and a charter member of C100.
Additionally, she co-hosts a conference every year at the University of Toronto, attended by several renowned academics, authors, founders, and people investing in the machine intelligence sector.
Shivon Zilis has also appeared in Forbes' 30 Under 30 category as a venture capitalist, aside from being listed in LinkedIn's 35 Under 35. She got an opportunity to work as a project director for Musk's baby company, Tesla, in 2017 and showcase her AI expertise.
As for her and Elon Musk, Insider reported that the duo first crossed each other's paths during OpenAI, a non-profit organization working towards artificial intelligence, co-founded in 2015 by the latter.
Twitter reactions on Elon Musk fathering twins with Shivon Zilis
Twitterati was shocked when reports of Elon Musk having two more children arrived on the internet. Several users slammed the entrepreneur for secretly going behind his then-girlfriend Grimes' back and fathering children with his employee.
Before the twins were out of the limelight, Elon Musk was known to have seven kids. The 51-year-old fathers two kids with Claire Elise Boucher, who goes by the name Grimes, and five other children with his first ex-wife Justine Wilson.
Musk's personal life has always been in the limelight and is known to be complicated. He was married and divorced thrice.
Elon welcomed his first set of twins - Xavier and Griffin - in April 2004 with his ex-wife Justine via IVF. The two filed a petition to change their names in June 2022, stating the reason for "gender identity" and that they did not want anything to do with their biological father "in any shape or form."
Musk welcomed Triplet Sons - Kai, Saxon, and Damian - with Justine in January 2006. They happen to be 16 at the moment.
After Musk started dating Grimes in May 2018, the former duo welcomed their first son, X AE A-XII, in May 2020. In December last year, they welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl. The duo split in March 2022 after Grimes revealed the news on her Twitter handle.