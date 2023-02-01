Who is Tara King? Henry Cavill positive role model tweet sparks online debate as fans come out in defense

As Henry Cavill stands as a contender for MCU’s Captain Britain and James Bond, rumors of him being a groomer have gone viral on Reddit. Several netizens wondered why the actor was considered to be a “positive male role model” when he dated a 19 year old student when he was above the age of 30.
A mix of reactions has appeared on social media, with some claiming that his relationship with the young adult was problematic, while others claimed that since she was an adult it is not as nefarious as one makes it to be.
In 2015, Henry Cavil dated 19-year-old student Tara King. Exact details about where she studied and where she was from remain unknown, however, the two went public with their relationship. The duo were spotted together several times before they called it quits in 2016. At that time, the Superman star was 32 years old while King was 19 years old, making their age gap quite significant.
The two made appearances at red carpet events together, including 2016's Vanity Fair Oscars party and the premiere of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, among other instances.
According to Netflix Junkie, when Henry Cavill was asked about the vast 13 year age gap between the two, he simply stated that age was just a number and what mattered the most was the maturity of the person. The website reported that Cavill claimed that King was extremely protective of him.
Henry Cavill’s #MeToo comments explored
As the Man of Steel actor’s relationship with Tara King resurfaces online, his opinions on the #MeToo movement are also upsetting netizens. In 2018, the actor sat down for an interview with GQ Australia while promoting his action film Mission: Impossible – Fallout. When he was asked about how the movement had affected him, he stated that he was “old fashioned” as he liked the idea of a “man chasing a woman” and stated that “a woman should be wooed and chased.” He went on to add:
“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: “Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a r*pist or something.” Now? Now, you really can’t pursue someone further than, “no.” It’s just, “ok, cool.” But then there’s the, “oh, why’d you give up?” And it’s like, “well, because I didn’t want to go to jail.””
The comment resulted in the actor getting castigated online.
Adding to the backlash online, many branded Henry Cavill as a “p*dophile” for dating a 19 year old.
Henry Cavill’s relationship with Tara King sparks debate online
Social media was flooded with mixed reactions. Some stated that the actor’s Public Relations team did a thorough job in hiding the seemingly scandalous relationship. Others went on to defend Cavill by stating that the relationship was not problematic by any means, considering they were two consenting adults being in a relationship.
A few comments online read:
One netizen noted that Tara King was the only young adult he dated, and that there was “not a reason to call him creep or groomer or pedo.” They attached an image which showed that he was in a relationship with Ellen Whitaker, Gina Carano, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Cork and Natalie Viscuso as well where the women and Henry Cavill had an appropriate age gap between them.
It remains unclear why Henry Cavill and Tara King called it quits.