Who is Tara King? Henry Cavill positive role model tweet sparks online debate as fans come out in defense

As Henry Cavill stands as a contender for MCU’s Captain Britain and James Bond, rumors of him being a groomer have gone viral on Reddit. Several netizens wondered why the actor was considered to be a “positive male role model” when he dated a 19 year old student when he was above the age of 30.

A mix of reactions has appeared on social media, with some claiming that his relationship with the young adult was problematic, while others claimed that since she was an adult it is not as nefarious as one makes it to be.

guy @guymrdth Counterpoints @_counterpoints_ https://t.co/H6ikj55WSj was henry cavill being a positive male role model when he dated a teenager in his 30s or said he was scared of metoo because he likes the chase of pursuing women twitter.com/_counterpoints… was henry cavill being a positive male role model when he dated a teenager in his 30s or said he was scared of metoo because he likes the chase of pursuing women twitter.com/_counterpoints…

In 2015, Henry Cavil dated 19-year-old student Tara King. Exact details about where she studied and where she was from remain unknown, however, the two went public with their relationship. The duo were spotted together several times before they called it quits in 2016. At that time, the Superman star was 32 years old while King was 19 years old, making their age gap quite significant.

The two made appearances at red carpet events together, including 2016's Vanity Fair Oscars party and the premiere of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, among other instances.

According to Netflix Junkie, when Henry Cavill was asked about the vast 13 year age gap between the two, he simply stated that age was just a number and what mattered the most was the maturity of the person. The website reported that Cavill claimed that King was extremely protective of him.

Henry Cavill’s #MeToo comments explored

As the Man of Steel actor’s relationship with Tara King resurfaces online, his opinions on the #MeToo movement are also upsetting netizens. In 2018, the actor sat down for an interview with GQ Australia while promoting his action film Mission: Impossible – Fallout. When he was asked about how the movement had affected him, he stated that he was “old fashioned” as he liked the idea of a “man chasing a woman” and stated that “a woman should be wooed and chased.” He went on to add:

“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: “Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a r*pist or something.” Now? Now, you really can’t pursue someone further than, “no.” It’s just, “ok, cool.” But then there’s the, “oh, why’d you give up?” And it’s like, “well, because I didn’t want to go to jail.””

The comment resulted in the actor getting castigated online.

maddie JIHYO DAY @lovesickbutler faye @highcavill because she supports woody allen and refused to apologize for working with him even when her own mother told her not to twitter.com/fetishxsel/sta… because she supports woody allen and refused to apologize for working with him even when her own mother told her not to twitter.com/fetishxsel/sta… henry cavill is in his 30s dating teenage girls and is against the me too movement you don’t care about this at all twitter.com/highcavill/sta… henry cavill is in his 30s dating teenage girls and is against the me too movement you don’t care about this at all twitter.com/highcavill/sta…

Aubrey/Jane Doe @infectedlesbian Everyone upset that Henry cavill not being superman anymore like he wasn’t dating an 18 year old at his grown age and saying he’s scared of dating women because of the me too movement Everyone upset that Henry cavill not being superman anymore like he wasn’t dating an 18 year old at his grown age and saying he’s scared of dating women because of the me too movement

tsarina is ready for 6more @tsarosee Ever since I heard about Henry Cavill’s comments on me too I’ve been sick every time I see him Ever since I heard about Henry Cavill’s comments on me too I’ve been sick every time I see him

Adding to the backlash online, many branded Henry Cavill as a “p*dophile” for dating a 19 year old.

Henry Cavill’s relationship with Tara King sparks debate online

Social media was flooded with mixed reactions. Some stated that the actor’s Public Relations team did a thorough job in hiding the seemingly scandalous relationship. Others went on to defend Cavill by stating that the relationship was not problematic by any means, considering they were two consenting adults being in a relationship.

A few comments online read:

Chris @1DRoyale

Most of his girlfriends were/are 30-somethings.

He dated Tara for like a few weeks to months: she was clearly a mistake he learned from.



He didn't groom her since she was already 18 when they met. @AngelaUndead Henry Cavill didn't date a freshly turned 18 yo: she was almost 19 when they met.Most of his girlfriends were/are 30-somethings.He dated Tara for like a few weeks to months: she was clearly a mistake he learned from.He didn't groom her since she was already 18 when they met. @AngelaUndead Henry Cavill didn't date a freshly turned 18 yo: she was almost 19 when they met.Most of his girlfriends were/are 30-somethings.He dated Tara for like a few weeks to months: she was clearly a mistake he learned from.He didn't groom her since she was already 18 when they met.

One netizen noted that Tara King was the only young adult he dated, and that there was “not a reason to call him creep or groomer or pedo.” They attached an image which showed that he was in a relationship with Ellen Whitaker, Gina Carano, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Cork and Natalie Viscuso as well where the women and Henry Cavill had an appropriate age gap between them.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀 🦋 @SaraA_HC if you want to hate someone just hate him without making lies to justify that hate for yourself. if you keep using those words about anyone you hate will lose their meanings and that won't help anyone. and don't forget that Karma is looking at you. if you want to hate someone just hate him without making lies to justify that hate for yourself. if you keep using those words about anyone you hate will lose their meanings and that won't help anyone. and don't forget that Karma is looking at you.

angie @cavillanelle y’all are straight up lying saying henry cavill knew tara king since she was 17, they literally met at a club like a week before they started dating. absolute weirdos y’all are straight up lying saying henry cavill knew tara king since she was 17, they literally met at a club like a week before they started dating. absolute weirdos https://t.co/v2kx62h4Wh

Chris @1DRoyale

1) She was a 19 yo adult.

When I was 19, I pursued older guys too, as do most gays.



2) You proved him RIGHT about about

his fear was hookup situations might be MISINTERPRETED like Aziz Ansari's was. @guymrdth I love how you're leaving out context to make #HenryCavill look bad:1) She was a 19 yo adult.When I was 19, I pursued older guys too, as do most gays.2) You proved him RIGHT about about #MeToo his fear was hookup situations might be MISINTERPRETED like Aziz Ansari's was. @guymrdth I love how you're leaving out context to make #HenryCavill look bad:1) She was a 19 yo adult.When I was 19, I pursued older guys too, as do most gays.2) You proved him RIGHT about about #MeToo:his fear was hookup situations might be MISINTERPRETED like Aziz Ansari's was.

It remains unclear why Henry Cavill and Tara King called it quits.

